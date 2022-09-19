Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's

We’ll take one of everything, thank you!

Published on September 19, 2022
Reba McEntire Dillard's
Photo: Dillard's

From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall.

Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores.

Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's back in 2005. The retailer describes the it as a "modern, versatile collection inspired by the country legend's iconic All-American style." Reba's clothing brand offers "elevated, sophisticated apparel designed for the modern woman with a vibrant and bespoke bohemian point of view" with "eclectic styling, rooted in an influence of 'a little bit Country, and a little bit Rock-n-Roll.'"

Reba Rib Fringe Trim Detail Open Knit Long Sleeve Cardigan

Reba Monica Cowl Neck 3/4 Sleeve High-Low Hem Faux-Wrap Fringe Sweater

The newest additions to the songstress's long-running collection range in price from $58 to $128 and include everything from sequin sweaters and knit cardigans to skinny jeans. Pieces boasting intricate beading and embroidery epitomize Reba's particular brand of country-glam.

Stock up on Reba-approved attire for next season at Dillards.com/brand/Reba.

