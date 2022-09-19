Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's

From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall.

Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores.

Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's back in 2005. The retailer describes the it as a "modern, versatile collection inspired by the country legend's iconic All-American style." Reba's clothing brand offers "elevated, sophisticated apparel designed for the modern woman with a vibrant and bespoke bohemian point of view" with "eclectic styling, rooted in an influence of 'a little bit Country, and a little bit Rock-n-Roll.'"