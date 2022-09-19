Shopping Reba McEntire Launches New Fall Clothing Collection At Dillard's We’ll take one of everything, thank you! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dillard's From chambray shirt dresses and embroidered blouses to faux suede pants, Dillard's is making it easy to channel the Queen of Country this fall. Reba McEntire's new fall women's clothing line is available exclusively at Dillard's, both online and in stores. Reba first introduced her eponymous clothing line with Dillard's back in 2005. The retailer describes the it as a "modern, versatile collection inspired by the country legend's iconic All-American style." Reba's clothing brand offers "elevated, sophisticated apparel designed for the modern woman with a vibrant and bespoke bohemian point of view" with "eclectic styling, rooted in an influence of 'a little bit Country, and a little bit Rock-n-Roll.'" 01 of 02 Reba Rib Fringe Trim Detail Open Knit Long Sleeve Cardigan Reba Rib Fringe Trim Detail Open Knit Long Sleeve Cardigan Dillard's 02 of 02 Reba Monica Cowl Neck 3/4 Sleeve High-Low Hem Faux-Wrap Fringe Sweater Reba Monica Cowl Neck 3/4 Sleeve High-Low Hem Faux-Wrap Fringe Sweater Dillard's The newest additions to the songstress's long-running collection range in price from $58 to $128 and include everything from sequin sweaters and knit cardigans to skinny jeans. Pieces boasting intricate beading and embroidery epitomize Reba's particular brand of country-glam. Stock up on Reba-approved attire for next season at Dillards.com/brand/Reba. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit