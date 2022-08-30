11 Discontinued Items We Want Publix to Bring Back

There's no doubt that Southerners love Publix, the grocery store who aspires to live by their motto of "Where Shopping is a Pleasure". The Lakeland, Florida-based grocery chain is beloved for its fried chicken, freshly-baked French bread, pre-made Key lime pies, and well-stocked deli. However, when Publix discontinues some of those favorite items, it can feel like that love is not reciprocated. While Orlando Weekly joked that Publix had discontinued their Pub Subs as an April Fools' Joke, the grocery chain has cut items that folks really love and now miss.

Here are a handful of discontinued items the public wants Publix to bring back:

8" Strawberry Cake

An eight-inch cake is the perfect size for a small celebration. While Publix has other flavor options, if you're the type to eat all the strawberry out of a pint of Neopolitan ice cream, the fact that they discontinued the strawberry cake is going to sting.

Yellow Cake Slices With Chocolate Frosting

If you're looking for a personal party, Publix individual cake slices are a dream. All you need is a fork and you can celebrate the smallest victories in style. Like above, Publix does have other flavor options, but the classic combination of yellow cake with chocolate icing has reportedly been discontinued and that's a shame.

Mango Lemonade

If you ever want to make a bunch of people on social media sad, discontinue their mango lemonade. If the beloved drink ever makes it way back to Publix's shelves, thank the social media campaign!

Publix Brand Natural Peanut Butter

One of the most ferocious culinary divisions in our great nation is between those who prefer their peanut butter creamy versus those who prefer crunchy. Publix managed to tick off both sides of the argument by getting rid of the natural version of their store-brand peanut butter.

Taco Chicken Dip

While this item hasn't been discontinued, per se, it was available as a limited-time item that should be available year round and on-demand. This protein-heavy dip was packed with flavor thanks to roasted green chiles, sour cream, cheese, and zesty taco seasoning.

Pix Soda

While this one has been gone for quite awhile those of us who grew up drinking Pix soda still keep an eye out for it in the Publix aisles, just in case they decide to bring it —and its iconic striped cans—back.

Icebox Cheesecake

This bar cake combined dark chocolate, a whipped cream cheese filling, chocolate frosting, and a cherry on top for a little slice of heavenly flavor. One customer loved this cheesecake slice so much they started a petition begging Publix to bring it back.

Sour Cream and Cheddar Macaroni Salad

While you can stil pick up a pint or a pound of the Publix macaroni salad, if you're hankering for the zesty flavor of sour cream and cheddar, you're out of luck. That particular combination was discontinued at Publix, so you might have to make your own.

Fiery Cranberry Rotisserie Chicken

This flavor-packed rotisserie chicken put your average rotisserie chicken to shame with its zippy taste. When it hit Publix's aisles it was a limited-time item, but those will frequently return to shelves. This one, though, hasn't made a repeat appearance in quite awhile, which is disappointing.

Carrot Cake Cookies

These cookies combined the sweetly spiced flavor of a carrot cake with the soft crunch of a cookie, but sadly they were discontinued. Now if you want to feel virtuous while eating dessert, you have to convince yourself vegan oatmeal raisin cookies are a health food.

Onion Rye Bread