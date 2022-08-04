10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly

You'll see why we’re big on the Pig (and will even go out of the way to shop there).

While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.

For over 100 years, this Southern based grocery chain has been known for stocking their shelves and coolers with regionally grown and sourced goods. You might have even heard their old slogan, "local since forever." As Southerners, we love to shop local and Piggly Wiggly is how to do it in one stop. If you're lucky enough to live in Birmingham, you'll find various Alabama-made goods that are staples around town, but if not, don't worry— your local Pig will have your town's mom-and-pop shop favorites too. So, whether you're a regular shopper or not, we promise even an out-of-the-way trip is worth a jaunt through the Pig for our favorite products.

Locally Made Dips

Always be on the lookout for small-batch pimento cheese and other dips in the local section. If you're an Alabamian, be sure to pick up an After Midnight Salsa (or a few). One Southern Living editor recommends the honey black bean and corn flavor.

Chicken Salad

There's no better quick, easy lunch than chicken salad, and when you don't have time to make it yourself, the Piggly Wiggly can do the work for you. "The chicken salad is a go-to for many longtime Birmingham residents." – Nellah Bailey McGough, Business Manager

Take 'n' Bake Essentials

From casseroles to appetizers, the Pig has your back. Keep your freezer stocked with Ladyfingers' Country Ham Rolls to make last-minute hosting a cinch. Multiple Southern Living editors raved about the sausage and grits casserole by Dirt Road Gourmet Market. "It's a great dish to bring on vacation or to a friends' house." – Anna Price Olson, Assistant General Manager

Baked Goods

You can't go wrong with anything from the bakery. Rosemary Butter cookies from Cookies by Donna are a crowd-favorite and perfect for a gift basket. For local Birmingham residents, anything from Marta's Bakery or Ashley Mac's (typically found next to the deli) comes highly recommended.

Hard-to-Find Cuts of Meat

Looking for the necessary items for collards, beans, and peas? "The Pig is very good for the rare cuts of meat you find in a lot of old-school recipes, like kidney, liver, fatback, and salt pork." – Kimberly Holland, Senior Digital Food Editor

Fried Chicken

When you can't make it to Grandmama's for supper, the Piggly Wiggly deli is a good stand-in. "On a Sunday after church, the deli's fried chicken can't be beat!" – Betsy Cribb, Homes & Features Editor

Locally Grown Produce

You'll find our fridges stocked with fresh produce from the Pig year-round. And when we can't make it to the farmers' market, they always have seasonal goods, like heirloom tomatoes, from many of the same farms. "Especially in the summer, they usually have a good selection of fresh field peas and okra!" – Ivy Odom, Editorial Producer

Fresh Seafood

If you live in a Southern, coastal town, your local Piggly Wiggly is likely known for its seafood lineup. Don't miss the crab cakes, shrimp, and fresh catch.

Fresh Cut Flowers

Here you'll find the best by-the-stem flowers for any grocery store in town. Word on the street says that on the right day, you can even find beautiful garden roses for $2 a pop.

Unique Wine and Beer