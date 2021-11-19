Olive & June Just Launched Their Biggest Sale of the Year
Whether you're ready to perfect your at-home manicure before the holiday season gets underway or want to order a few gift sets, now is the time to order from Olive & June. The nail brand, which aims to allow everyone to achieve a great manicure at home, is offering 25% off everything. From single polishes to full manicure and pedicure sets to their new press-on nails and more, it's all on sale now.
Simply use code HAPPY25 at checkout to apply the discount to your cart. The sale will run through Cyber Monday on November 29. In addition to 25% savings, this weekend only, Olive & June is also offering two free limited-edition polishes for purchases that are over $40 after discounts. You can shop our picks from the sale below, starting at just $6, and can browse everything on sale at oliveandjune.com.
Related Items
Olive & June Nail Polish
BUY IT: $6 (regularly $8); oliveandjune.com
Available in over 100 shades, Olive & June's nail polish is a long-wear formula with a gel-like finish that can be taken off with nail polish remover. The brush features a wide fan shape to make painting easy. It's also vegan, cruelty-free, and seven-free.
Olive & June Press-Ons Instant Manicure
BUY IT: $7.50 (regularly $10); oliveandjune.com
Available in a range of shades, lengths, and shapes, Olive & June's new press-ons deliver pretty nails in just 10 minutes. They come with non-toxic nail glue that won't cause damage to nails. Each set also includes a range of 21 sizes so you can find the best fit for every nail.
Olive & June Poppy
BUY IT: $12 (regularly $16); oliveandjune.com
The Poppy is Olive & June's patented bottle handle that allows a comfortable, more controlled grip for painting nails. Pair the Poppy with a bottle of nail polish for a complete gift for friends.
Olive & June Mani System
BUY IT: from $40 (regularly $50); oliveandjune.com
The Mani system includes eight tools for achieving a salon-quality manicure: nail clippers, nail file, nail buffer, polish remover, a clean up brush, the Poppy handle, cuticle serum, and a shiny top coat. You also get to choose the color and number of polishes you'd like to be included in the set.
Olive & June Bestsellers Set
BUY IT: $60 (regularly $80); oliveandjune.com
With a value of $88, the bestsellers set includes Olive & June's 10 best-selling nail polish colors. Plus, a bottle of their Super Glossy Top Coat for the perfect finish.
Olive & June Complete System
BUY IT: from $78.75 (regularly $105); oliveandjune.com
The Complete System, valued at $155, includes everything in both The Mani System and The Pedi System together in one set. With this collection of 20 items, you can treat yourself to a complete manicure and pedicure without ever leaving home, for a bargain price compared to salons.