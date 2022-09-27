8 Things Our Editors Always Buy At HomeGoods

There's a reason HomeGoods brands themselves as a "home decor store and more," and our editors have learned not to put HomeGoods' shopping potential in a box. While the home decor sections are a treasure trove of affordable quality catches, the "more" is full of delightful surprises as well. Southern Living's staff have filled our homes with fun finds from this destination from our bedrooms to our kitchens and even our pantries. Who says we can't buy our groceries at the same store where we buy our throw pillows? Here, we've found elements that have become staples in our homes, as well as exciting additions that we break out to celebrate the season.

We're sharing our favorite items from among all that HomeGoods has to offer. From home essentials, to handsome decorative details, and unexpected treats, here's what our editors love to shop from HomeGoods.

Cookware

This home furnishing store is Southern Living's Features Editor, Betsy Cribb's secret weapon for a stylish kitchen. "HomeGoods always has an incredible selection of cookware at great prices," she shares. "Last week, I scored a sage green Lodge Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven that I'm so excited to use this fall."

Holiday and Seasonal Decorations

"I maybe went a little bonkers over Halloween decorations," reveals Senior Digital Editor Rebecca Baer. "I think HomeGoods is a great spot to find seasonal/holiday decor that looks elevated but is still at great prices." You heard it here: Hightail it to HomeGoods for elegant yet affordable decorations to make your home festive for the holidays or seasons you're most excited for.

Sheets

Soft sheets are essential to a good night's rest, but getting your hands on a decent set can be quite the investment. Rather than resigning herself to paying an arm and a leg for quality sheets, Cribb heads to HomeGoods. "I've had good luck finding nice sheets there in the past, especially for thoughtfully outfitting guest bedrooms without breaking the bank," she tells us.

Specialty Foods

While HomeGoods is understandably known for its home goods, don't skip out on its edible selections. "They have the most interesting pasta," says Senior Digital Food Editor Kimberly Holland. "Yes, funny shapes like pumpkin and ghosts but also some really nice tubes and shapes. They don't taste different (usually), but they're so fun to eat." The specialty food aisle probably isn't going to check all of the boxes off your grocery list, but you're sure to come across some deliciously fun finds, including Travel and Culture Editor Tara Massouleh McCay's favorite creative cocktail mixes, flavored teas, and unique oils.

Throw Pillows

Our editors sing HomeGoods' praises when it comes to their throw pillow selections. Massouleh McCay even calls the store "throw pillow heaven." True to her word, they do have quite an impressive throw pillow collection to shop from. "There's seriously every shade imaginable," she says. You can even shop HomeGoods throw pillows by color online.

Greeting Cards

"I always browse the greeting cards and pick up a few to keep on hand for upcoming birthdays or other occasions that pop up that I may need to write a handwritten note for," says Digital Editor Jenna Sims. "They always have a good selection and really good prices!"

Tea Towels

When it comes to thoughtfully decorating your home, don't skimp on the details. You're always going to have kitchen towels around to soak up spills and handle hot dishes, so they should look up to par with the rest of your room. This probably isn't where you want to expend your funds, though. That's why Cribb gets hers from HomeGoods. "It's my go-to place for picking up cute and inexpensive tea towels," she says.

Pet Toys

While picking out something special for your home and the people who live in it, don't forget about the pets that complete the household. HomeGoods' pet aisle is a hidden gem for fluffy friends according to Digital Associate Editor Mary Shannon Wells. "It's a great spot to pick up cute toys and items for my pup," she shares.