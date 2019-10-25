Walmart Just Released Its First Early Black Friday Deals—Here Are 20 Items Worth Shopping
We've officially made it to November, and that means we have at least one thing to look forward to this year: Black Friday sales. And luckily, we don't even have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to score major discounts on big-ticket items. All month long, Walmart is releasing deals on everything from kitchen appliances to electronics to home goods to toys. Even better? The retailer just dropped its first set of early Black Friday deals—and trust us, you don't want to miss them.
There are tons of vacuum cleaners already on sale, including the iRobot Roomba 670 for just $244. With nearly 550 five-star reviews, this robot vacuum is a favorite among Walmart shoppers who say it keeps their house super clean and saves them time. It also conveniently self-charges and works nicely on both carpets and hard floors. According to the brand, this model is a great option for first-time users of smart home appliances.
In the kitchen appliance category, we're happy to report that the Instant Pot Viva 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker is marked down to $49, which is almost half off the original price. Choose from 15 preset functions on this multi-use pressure cooker to easily whip up soups, beans, rice, eggs, and more. Reviewers love that the Instant Pot allows you to prepare an entire meal with little to no effort.
Walmart even released deals on toys for the little ones on your gifting list. Some fun options include this friendship bracelet kit that's on sale for $10 and this Hot Wheels track builder kit marked down to $23. Sale prices don't get much better than that.
To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, we outlined the 20 best Walmart early Black Friday deals on vacuums, kitchen appliances, electronics, and toys. Happy saving!
Best Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 670, $177 (orig $244); walmart.com
- Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $98 (orig. $199); walmart.com
- Hoover WindTunnel XL Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, $48 (orig. $89); walmart.com
- Hart 6 Gallon Stainless Steel Tank Wet/Dry Vacuum, $29 (orig. $58); walmart.com
- Eufy RoboVac 25C, $99 (orig. $149); walmart.com
Best Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot Viva 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- Gourmia 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer, $49; walmart.com
- Power Smokeless Grill, $49 (orig. $84); walmart.com
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com
- Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Crisp and Air Fryer; $79 (orig. $129); walmart.com
Best Electronics Deals
- Google Nest Mini, $29 (orig. $49); walmart.com
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Sports Earbuds, $89 (orig. $149); walmart.com
- VIZIO 55" Class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast Smart TV HDR M-Series M556-H, $398 (orig. $498); walmart.com
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop, $399 (orig. $499); walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Watch, $189 (orig. $279); walmart.com
Best Toy Deals
- Cra-Z-Art Be Inspired Ultimate A-Z Friendship Bracelet Kit, $10 (orig. $20); walmart.com
- Hot Wheels Track Builder Triple Loop Kit, $23 (orig. $30); walmart.com
- Hatchimals Mystery, $20 (orig. $54); walmart.com
- Disney Frozen Princess Anna Toddler Doll and Girl Size Dress Gift Set, $20 (orig. $40); walmart.com
- Kidzone DIY Number 6V Kids Toy Electric Ride On Bumper Car, $160 (orig. $200); walmart.com