6 Things Our Editors Always Buy at the Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree is the kind of place where you go in to grab something quickly and you end up purchasing handfuls of things that you didn't know you needed. When a good bargain is on the table, why not stock up on items that you know you'll get use out of later? Really, it's no wonder that Dollar Tree is one of our favorite spots; When Southerners spot a good deal, we're going to jump on it.
We're sharing what Southern Living editors make sure to pick up on our trips to Dollar Tree. From essentials to extras, these products help us keep clean, organized, and prepared… even if they cost above $1. Next time you pop into Dollar Tree, keep your eye out for these bargains.
Gifting supplies
From gift bags to wrapping and tissue paper, Dollar Tree is a one-stop shop for deals on gifting supplies. "I always have a stash on hand at home in case I'm in a pinch for a baby or bridal shower, or if I need to wrap a last-minute gift around the holidays," says Travel and Culture Editor Tara Massouleh McCay. Don't forget to browse the card aisle for options to go with your prettily packaged gifts. It's always a good idea to have cards for many different occasions at the ready.
Party Supplies
A good hostess knows the value of a discount. "The Dollar Tree is often my secret weapon for a theme party," shares Rebecca Baer, Southern Living's Senior Digital Editor. "You can get solid colored paper plates, plastic cutlery, and party supplies to supplement nicer, more specific decor items you can buy elsewhere. Trim that budget where you can!"
Home Organizers
Southern Living Office Manager Nellah McGough loves Dollar Tree for their small baskets and bins perfect for keeping an organized space in drawers and closets. Trust us, if anyone is qualified to give advice on how to keep organized, it's our office manager.
Sweets
One of our editors decided to let you in on a secret: She likes to stop by Dollar Tree on her way to see a movie at the theater. We'd choose a sweet treat (and even sweeter deal) from Dollar Tree over expensive cinema snacks any day of the week.
Cleaning Supplies
From all-purpose cleaners to sponges, sweeper pad refills, and detergents, grab your basic household cleaning supplies from Dollar Tree. You'll find great deals to help you keep your home clean on a budget.
Kitchen Shortcuts
While Dollar Tree is a great place to stock up on rolls of aluminum foil, parchment paper, and plastic cling wrap, Digital Editor Jenna Sims especially loves the store's even-easier aluminum foil sheets ("So convenient for cooking on sheet pans and in my air fryer").