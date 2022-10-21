The Hidden Rules All Costco Shoppers Should Know 

If you're planning to take a trip to Costco soon, listen up! Whether you're a seasoned Costco shopper, a new member, or are considering joining, knowing these rules about the wholesale retailer will help you make the most of your membership. Not only will understanding these rules and policies help you become an expert shopper, but they'll also help you save some money. After reading through this list of rules, make sure to check out these picks from our editors so you can add them to your cart.

Soda refills in the food court are free

The purchase of a soda from the food court includes free refills on the day of purchase. So, if you find your cup empty while you're shopping, simply visit the food court for a free refill or fill your cup up before you load up the car.

Bakery items are priced by the pair

When purchasing some bakery items like muffins, pastries, bagels, and bread, you have to buy two packs at a time. The price shown is the price for purchasing two, so make sure you get them both! You can mix and match flavors, but not varieties. Go ahead and stick one pack of muffins or the extra loaf of bread in the freezer when you get home if you're not sure if you'll be able to eat both packs before the expiration date.

They offer price adjustments

Costco offers price adjustments on eligible purchases that were made within 30 days prior to a change in price. You can visit customer service in the store for in-warehouse purchases and can submit an online form for costco.com orders.

Be on the lookout for holiday shopping hours

During the holiday season, make sure to check the hours at your local store. Although you may know their normal hours, they may have expanded hours outside of their typical operating hours to help you get all of your holiday shopping done.

You don't have to be a member to use the pharmacy

Even if you are not a member of Costco, you may still purchase prescriptions from the pharmacies in the warehouse.



Costco has a 100% satisfaction guarantee for their membership

If you join Costco and are not satisfied, let them know and they will refund your membership fee at any time.