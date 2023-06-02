Ward Off Bugs This Summer With These 8 Insect Repellents You'll Actually Want To Use

There’s nothing like a swarm of mosquitoes to kill the vibe of a summer party. Bug repellent is practically a necessity for spending time outdoors during the warm months, but lots of products tend to have a strong or unpleasant smell or feel gross on your skin. Not these options—we found eight that you’ll actually want to use.

Our picks use natural ingredients like citronella and lemongrass oil (no harsh chemicals) and come in formats ranging from sprays to lotions to wipes. You’ll even find rechargeable devices to use outside. Shop these eight bug repellent options below, starting at just $10.

Kinfield Golden Hour Mosquito Repellent The Bug Off Travel Set

All the insect repellent products you need are included in this set: Kinfield’s best-selling Golden Hour spray and wipes (plus Relief Balm in case a bug does manage to sneak through). The clean formula contains a super effective strain of citronella and smells like a mix of citrus and vanilla. The wipes are perfect for putting in a carry-on so you don’t have to pack additional liquids, or you can toss them in your bag for protection on the go.

BUY IT: $42; kinfield.com

Zevo On-Body Insect Repellent Lotion

Yes, you can buy insect repellent in a lotion form. This one repels mosquitoes and ticks for up to eight hours. It’s lightweight and odorless, making it great for shoppers who don’t like the traditional smell of bug sprays. You can even apply it to your face. Reviewers say it’s especially useful for kids because you don’t have to worry about them inhaling bug spray.

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

Public Goods Insect Repellent

This all-natural spray uses pure lemongrass oil to deter bugs, and it contains glycerin, castor oil, and vitamin E to nourish your skin. Shoppers say the fresh lemon and vanilla scent smells “amazing” and the product works better than other repellents that are made with “harsh chemicals.”

BUY IT: $13.95; publicgoods.com

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller

If you’ll be staying in one spot—like your yard or deck—for a while, try this rechargeable device. It has a 20-foot protection zone and a rechargeable battery that operates for up to 5.5 hours. And it reaches its maximum level of protection within 15 minutes, so there’s no waiting around for it to start working. The device is also scent-free and safe to have around pets. Amazon shoppers have awarded the repellent more than 10,400 five-star ratings, saying it’s “so convenient for outdoor activities.”

BUY IT: Starting at $30.59 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Proven Insect Repellent Lotion

This DEET-free lotion repels mosquitoes, ticks, black flies, and more using picaridin and continues working for up to 14 hours. It’s odorless, and reviewers say it absorbs quickly and isn’t greasy. One person even commented that it’s the only bug repellent they use now while kayaking and hiking.

BUY IT: $27.39; amazon.com

Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets

Mosquito repellent bracelets like these are the cutest way to avoid insects. The stretchy bands come in a pack of 10 and are made with geraniol, lemongrass, and citronella oils, and each bracelet comes individually wrapped in a resealable bag to help it last longer. The bands are very popular with Amazon customers, who have given them more than 6,900 perfect ratings.

BUY IT: $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Off! Clean Feel Insect Repellent

This aerosol has a lightweight, fragrance-free formula that lasts for up to eight hours. It contains picaridin to block insects, and it’s not sticky or greasy. The repellent is designed to dry quickly, too, so you can just spray and go. Even shoppers who hate the smell and feel of typical bug sprays say they don’t mind using this one.

BUY IT: $6.99 (orig. $7.65); amazon.com

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern

Deter bugs without disrupting your outdoor decor with this mosquito lantern. It provides up to 12 hours of protection with a radius of 15 feet. The included cartridge heats up the repellent mat to release allethrin, a synthetic version of chemicals found in certain plants, that’s scent- and mess-free. Plus, it’ll provide light outside, too. The lantern has earned more than 7,300 five-star ratings from reviewers.

BUY IT: $27.69 (orig. $30.83); amazon.com

