Shaq Eats Frog On Live Television After Losing National Championship Bet

The NBA legend promised to eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs in Monday night’s national championship game, and we all know how that turned out.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Published on January 13, 2023
Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word.

The NBA legend finally made good on his promise to eat a frog if TCU lost to UGA in the national championship. 

O’Neal initially made the bet with his NBA On TNT co-host Ernie Johnson last week, pledging to eat a frog if the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs in Monday night’s showdown. UGA’s 65-7 walloping of TCU meant that O’Neal would be chowing down on amphibian. 

After a failed attempt at substituting chicken for frog on Tuesday's episode, O’Neal dug into a battered and fried frog presented to him on a silver platter by Johnson (a proud UGA alum) on live television Thursday.

"I'm a man of my word," O'Neal said between bites. "I'm a man of my word, Ernie."

Unbeknownst to O’Neal, his initial pledge to eat a horned frog was infeasible from the start. Not only are horned frogs actually lizards, they’re listed as a threatened species, meaning it’s illegal to catch them, keep them, sell them, or breed them without a permit. 

Fortunately for everyone, Johnson was more than happy to substitute an actual frog when the time came.

