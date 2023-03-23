Style Beauty Hurry: Sephora's Oh Snap! Flash Sale Has Best-Sellers From Dr. Brandt, Urban Decay, And More For 50% Off We also found discounted goodies from brands like Kate Somerville, Ole Henriksen, and Biossance. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. If you've been waiting for the next Sephora sale to stock up on nourishing skin saviors and beauty bag essentials, here's your chance. Sephora is currently in the midst of its Oh Snap! Sale event, offering shoppers a chance to score 50 percent off best-selling products—but only for 24 hours. Be sure to also browse the brand's permanent sale section to save up to 70 percent off other items from brands like Kate Somerville, Biossance, and Kiehl's Since 1851. Every day through Saturday, April 1, Sephora is discounting a handful of coveted beauty products, and you don't need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider to take advantage of the sale. Keep in mind that the flash sale items are only live for 24 hours, so you'll want to act fast. Below we curated a list of the best deals you can get today, as well as six other on-sale goodies that are going quickly. Don't forget to check Sephora's Oh Snap! sale page daily to see what other products you can snag for half off. Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer Sephora This iconic face primer mattifies while refining the appearance of pores and blemishes to create a perfectly smooth canvas for your makeup. The formula includes salicylic acid and oil-absorbing spheres to keep you stay matte all day. It also contains red clover flower extract to minimize pores and balance your skin over time. BUY IT: $24 (orig. $48); sephora.com Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil Sephora To compliment a bright or neutral spring lipstick, you need a creamy liner to keep it all in check. This smooth, waterproof pencil can be used to prep and define your lips or to fill in your pout completely. The moisturizing trifecta of jojoba oil, cottonseed oil, and vitamin E nourishes with every application. BUY IT: $12.50 (orig. $25); sephora.com Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo Sephora With a cool pink nude and deep mulberry shade, Hourglass' refillable lipstick duo is a versatile pair. Reserve the light hue for daywear and the darker one for night, or mix them to create a unique combo. The vegan formula is also paraben- and phthalate-free. BUY IT: $18 (orig. $36); sephora.com Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Nourishing Jelly Cleanser Sephora Part of Sephora's Clean program, this jelly cleanser is infused with antioxidants and skin-loving ingredients like elderberry extract, sugarcane-derived squalane, and a prebiotic complex that melts away makeup and impurities while revitalizing your complexion. You'll notice the jelly melts into an oil as you work it into your skin and turns milky once you introduce it to water. BUY IT: $20 (orig. $28); sephora.com Kiehl's Since 1851 Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream Sephora If your dry skin is still recovering from winter, then you'll love this revitalizing cocktail of New Zealand manuka honey and Korean red ginseng root that boosts your skin's barrier and promotes radiance. Wave goodbye to winter dullness and hello to a fresh glow. The rich cream is best for dry and normal skin types. BUY IT: $45 (orig. $75); sephora.com Kate Somerville EradiKate Try Me Kit Sephora This three-piece set was developed with all skin types in mind. If you're dealing with unpleasant blemishes and breakouts, you might want to try this routine. It's packed with pore-clearing BHAs, acne-fighting sulfur, and clarifying red marine algae. According to the brand, the acne treatment can take effect in as little as one hour. BUY IT: $37 (orig. $49); sephora.com Ole Henriksen Three Mega Wonders Sephora This set is a wonderful introduction if you've been itching to try Ole Henriksen's customer-loved Banana Bright line. You'll get a toner, serum, and gel créme loaded with vitamin C, exfoliating PHAs, and plumping hyaluronic acid. You can use this routine day or night—just don't forget to add some SPF. BUY IT: $39 (orig. $65); sephora.com Kate Somerville DelIKate Try Me Kit Sephora The DellKate has everything you need for a pint-sized, TSA-approved skincare regimen. The cleanser, serum, and cream are best suited for those with normal or dry skin in need of extra TLC. Eliminate dryness and redness with a restorative combo of amino acids, a peptide complex, omegas, and ceramides. BUY IT: $37 (orig. $49); sephora.com