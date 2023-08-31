This Is The ‘Perfect Pan For Cooking Bacon’—And It’s On Sale For Labor Day At Amazon

Plus, it's super easy to clean.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Published on August 31, 2023

LDW Bacon Cooker Sale One-Off
Photo:

Amazon

Bacon is arguably one of the most versatile meats to add to your recipes, whether you're using it to wrap around delicious scallops for extra flavor or adding them as a finishing touch to a scrumptious sandwich. (We're looking at you, Classic Southern BLT!) Nonetheless, everyone has different preferences when preparing it, and Amazon shoppers swear that the Sensarte Nonstick Grill Pan is the "perfect pan for cooking bacon." Best of all, it's currently on sale for $24.

The die cast aluminum shell and Swiss nonstick coating mean you can use less oil while cooking, and when it comes to bacon, the raised grill ribs are "deep enough to gather all the grease without spilling," according to one reviewer. However, the brand advises using only plastic or wooden utensils with the pan, as not to damage the smooth, nonstick coating, and to preserve the cookware. It also features a magnetic stainless steel base that works on gas, induction, and electric stove tops while maintaining even heat distribution during use. Plus, the pan is designed with handy pour spouts on both ends, so you can easily discard or save the grease when you're done cooking.

Amazon SENSARTE Nonstick Grill Pan for Stove Tops, Versatile Griddle

Amazon

The grill pan earned its place on Amazon's best-seller list for its flexibility. One camper used it to cook a Korean barbeque feast while on the road on an induction stove and was surprised by how "easy" it was "to just take a paper towel and wipe off the slightly burnt marinade before starting a new batch." They added, "I also cooked scrambled eggs on it the next morning and the egg easily came off the pan without much oil." 

Another five-star reviewer dubbed it their "most useful pan," noting that they "have no need to add oil" and the ridges keep the grease "away from the meat, while still keeping its moisture and natural juicy flavor." They found the pan to be "heavy duty and durable" and recommended it as "an amazing house warming gift for any home cooking family."

Level up your crispy bacon with the  Sensarte Nonstick Grill Pan, and grab it for 25 percent off at Amazon while you still can. We also dug up some more deals on bacon cooking essentials for you below.

