Selena Gomez Will Soon Host Two New Cooking Shows On The Food Network

The Texas native is a huge foodie.

Published on May 19, 2023
The Ina Garten, Trisha Yearwood, and Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond are getting a little competition. That’s because the Food Network is getting a new star. Selena Gomez is joining the television channel with not one, but two new shows. 

The Texas native  already has an incredibly impressive resume. As a teen she starred on the Disney Channel’s hit Wizards of Waverly Place. She then released a stream of chart-topping albums, is a UNICEF ambassador, and now stars in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building where she gets to solve fictional crimes alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. 

Just to prove that there’s nothing she can’t do, Gomez is also an accomplished chef, thanks in part to creating four seasons of the HBO Max series, Selena + Chef. On that show, Gomez got to learn from the best, honing her cooking skills with the help of master chefs, like Gordon Ramsay, Padma Lakshmi, Roy Choi, Jamie Oliver, and José Andres. With the chefs as guides, she learned new recipes and all sorts of helpful tips and tricks if disaster strikes in the kitchen. Now, she is taking that knowledge to the Food Network.

The first show will arrive in time for Christmas, according to Deadline. It will be a “celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays,” and will undoubtedly be chockfull of inspiration for our own holiday gatherings. 

The second show will debut in 2024 and, per Deadline, “will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.” The shows sound like the perfect complement to the steady stream of Barefoot Contessa, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, and Pioneer Woman episodes we currently watch.

