SEC Considering Severe New Penalties For Field Storming

Listen up, SEC fans.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023
Tennessee Goalpost
Photo:

Donald Page/Getty Images

The SEC is mulling new proposals designed to put an end to field storming once and for all.

According to Pat Forde for Sports Illustrated, the conference is on a mission to find a stronger deterrent to the raucous tradition out of concern for the safety of players, coaches, officials, and even the fans themselves. 

Commissioner Greg Sankey reportedly appointed a working group on event safety back in November—shortly after Tennessee's infamous goalpost-toppling victory over Alabama. The group, headed by Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, Georgia AD Josh Brooks, and Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, has been “gathering input and weighing options” for months now, per Sports Illustrated

With the continued failure of hefty six-figure fines to curb the behavior, officials are reportedly considering penalties some might describe as “draconian,” including the loss of a future SEC home game for offending teams. 

“The fact that field-rushing still happens means that the fine structure hasn't solved all of our problems,” Sankey said at the Associated Press Sports Editors southeast region meeting in Birmingham last Monday, according to the Tuscaloosa News. Does just ramping up the fine resolve the issue? When you have a level of momentum around thousands and thousands of people, you have to be careful.” 

“I would expect some level of updates as we go into the year ahead,” he continued, “one of which is a higher expectation for security around the visiting team when those field incursions take place.”

: LSU fans climb the goal post after storming the field to celebrate their win against the Alabama Crimson Tide

One proposed solution calls for a school that has fans storm the field after a victory to be stripped of its next home game against that same opponent. Forde noted that another proposal, for the school to forfeit the game if its fans storm the field, "is unlikely to gain much traction."

Proposals are expected to be presented to the league’s athletic directors soon. From there, options for a new policy will likely be proposed to the school presidents and chancellors at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Approved changes could be implemented as soon as the 2023-24 athletic year.

This is a developing story.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Scott and Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings The Golfer And Scott Stallings The Realtor Meet At The Masters After Invitation Mix-Up
Coach Kim Mulkey LSU Victory Parade
Coach Kim Mulkey Takes It All In During Emotional Return To Baton Rouge With Championship Team
Sam Bennett Masters
Sam Bennett Receives Hero’s Welcome in College Station, Texas
Scottie and Meredith Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Stepped Into Role Of Caddie At The Masters’ Par 3 Contest
Sam Bennett Masters
The Heartbreaking Story Behind Texas A&M Golfer Sam Bennett's Inspiring Tattoo
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Masters Pimento Cheese
Even Michelin-Star Chefs Love The Masters’ Pimento Cheese Sandwich: “It’s Everything You Could Ask For”
LSU Women Win NCAA Championship
LSU Women’s Basketball Win Their First NCAA National Championship Title
Caiden Wilson
Georgia Teen Returns To Baseball Field Less Than A Year After Emergency Brain Surgery
Ole Miss Women's Basketball
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Team Makes Sweet 16 For The First Time In 16 Years
Coach k
Coach K On Importance Of Family, And How His Wife And Three Daughters Keep Him Humble
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Scottie Scheffler Players Tournament
Scottie Scheffler’s 88-Year-Old Grandma Walks Every Hole To Watch Grandson Win The Players Championship
KSU Basketball Win
Kennesaw State University Clinches NCAA Tournament Spot For First Time In School’s History
Maria Creger's Class
Here’s Why A North Carolina Teacher Has Her Students Rooting For The Eagles In The Super Bowl
High School Football
There’s A Good Reason This South Carolina City Is Known As “Football City, USA”