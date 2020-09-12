Spice Up Your Life With These Recipes Made for Cinnamon Lovers
Whether you're digging in the spice cabinet at the end of summer dreaming of cooler days or cozying up for a winter weekend at home, nothing arouses all the best feelings of fall and winter quite like cinnamon.
Sure, pumpkin spice has had its time in the spotlight in recent years, but if you ask us cinnamon is the original staple of the season. Sprinkled into pies, rolls, breakfast bakes, and cakes, this warming spice elicits all the warm and fuzzy feelings we love about this time of year. Whether it's dusted on top of a frosting as a finishing touch that's equal parts decorative and flavorful or baked into a crust as an upgrade to your favorite pecan pie, cinnamon's potential goes far beyond your classic cinnamon roll...though we'd never be ones to complain about waking up to homemade cinnamon rolls on the table.
From our Cinnamon Coffee Cake to Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, here are 36 of our favorite recipes with cinnamon you're sure to enjoy all season.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
Each rich, buttery layer of this crowd-favorite loaf has a cap of crunchy, caramelized cinnamon sugar that will keep you pulling for piece after piece.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
This sweet, no-fuss cake packs in just the right ratio of sugar and spice.
Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins
Give your monkey bread an upgrade with a muffin recipe you can bake in advance.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Why choose between pancakes and cinnamon rolls when you can enjoy the best of both worlds? This recipe comes together quickly, and any brunch crowd would be pleased to savor the combination.
Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls
Fresh cinnamon rolls without the yeast? That simply means you'll be able to make homemade rolls in a little less time without sacrificing any of the flavor.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Skip the flip and go straight for the bake in this pancake casserole that's smothered with streusel crumbs.
Cinnamon Whipped Cream
This hint of this spice won’t overpower the delicate flavor of the vanilla-spiked cream, but gives it a little extra warmth to your fall treats.
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
This from-scratch bread is sure to wow your brunch crowd. Peppered with cherries, pecans, and cinnamon, it's finished with a fresh orange glaze for a hint of citrus.
Cinnamon-Pecan Rolls
Upgrade your average cinnamon roll with fresh pecans in the fall for a sweet start to the day.
Spiced Pecan Pie Bars
Two pantry staples—ground cinnamon and ginger—give traditional pecan pie filling an unexpected and flavorful twist in these party-ready bars.
Apple and Pear Crisp
Our Apple and Pear Crisp serves six, and we can guarantee there won't be a single bite left over.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
This breakfast bread pudding is a favorite for holiday mornings, but it's equally suitable for an easy Saturday brunch.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
These homemade doughnuts are the kind of breakfast that makes you want to put on a flannel shirt and go apple picking. If you don’t have a fryer on hand, a Dutch oven or a large sturdy pot will work just fine too.
Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
The classic combination of apples and cinnamon is a match made in heaven for cinnamon rolls and a cast iron skillet.
Gingerbread Pancakes
Instead of crisp cookies or a gingerbread cake, try flipping the script with these gingerbread pancakes that are packed with spicy, nutty, warming notes.
Warm Cinnamon Apples
This simple fall bake is ready in 20 minutes and begging for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie
Cheesecake and pecan pie wrapped in a cinnamon crust? Sign us up.
Coquito
This traditional Puerto Rican Christmas punch doesn't have to be on hold just for the holidays. The warm spices in this winter drink are comforting all winter long.
Pumpkin Cake
Brown sugar, cinnamon, and buttermilk blend in this cake for a fragrant, not-too-sweet seasonal treat.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake
When it comes to something sweet to serve with that post-dinner cup this cinnamon treat takes the—well, cake.
Grandma's Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Cinnamon-Sugar Christmas Tree
Bring a bit of holiday cheer to the dessert table, complete with a star on top.
Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls
Give your cinnamon rolls a little bit of a boost by infusing them with the flavors of your favorite carrot cake.
Sugar-and-Spice Apple Muffins
Your autumn grab-and-go breakfast just got an upgrade. Like a cakey apple donut in muffin form, these morning sweets are super soft with just the right spice.
Chocolate Monkey Bread
Pull this chocolate treat apart, and you can fill your plate with mini donuts covered in a caramel and chocolate glaze.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Don't run to the store. These doughnut holes taste like snickerdoodle cookies and take less than 40 minutes to make.
Hot Spiced Tea
Get your cinnamon fix in drink form. Served hot or cold, this tea is brewed from chai tea, real orange, lemon, pineapple juices, and cinnamon sticks just the right blend of seasonal flavor.
Marble Molasses Cake
This swirled sweet is packed with autumn-inspired ingredients like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.
Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
Reminiscent of a traditional Texas sheet cake, this chocolately dessert is full of spices like ground cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.