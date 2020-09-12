Spice Up Your Life With These Recipes Made for Cinnamon Lovers

By Southern Living Editors
September 11, 2020
Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Whether you're digging in the spice cabinet at the end of summer dreaming of cooler days or cozying up for a winter weekend at home, nothing arouses all the best feelings of fall and winter quite like cinnamon.

Sure, pumpkin spice has had its time in the spotlight in recent years, but if you ask us cinnamon is the original staple of the season. Sprinkled into pies, rolls, breakfast bakes, and cakes, this warming spice elicits all the warm and fuzzy feelings we love about this time of year. Whether it's dusted on top of a frosting as a finishing touch that's equal parts decorative and flavorful or baked into a crust as an upgrade to your favorite pecan pie, cinnamon's potential goes far beyond your classic cinnamon roll...though we'd never be ones to complain about waking up to homemade cinnamon rolls on the table.

From our Cinnamon Coffee Cake to Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, here are 36 of our favorite recipes with cinnamon you're sure to enjoy all season. 

1 of 36

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Each rich, buttery layer of this crowd-favorite loaf has a cap of crunchy, caramelized cinnamon sugar that will keep you pulling for piece after piece. 

2 of 36

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This sweet, no-fuss cake packs in just the right ratio of sugar and spice.

3 of 36

Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins

Give your monkey bread an upgrade with a muffin recipe you can bake in advance. 

4 of 36

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Why choose between pancakes and cinnamon rolls when you can enjoy the best of both worlds? This recipe comes together quickly, and any brunch crowd would be pleased to savor the combination. 

5 of 36

Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls

Fresh cinnamon rolls without the yeast? That simply means you'll be able to make homemade rolls in a little less time without sacrificing any of the flavor. 

6 of 36

Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Skip the flip and go straight for the bake in this pancake casserole that's smothered with streusel crumbs.

7 of 36

Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cinnamon Whipped Cream

This hint of this spice won’t overpower the delicate flavor of the vanilla-spiked cream, but gives it a little extra warmth to your fall treats. 

8 of 36

Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread

This from-scratch bread is sure to wow your brunch crowd. Peppered with cherries, pecans, and cinnamon, it's finished with a fresh orange glaze for a hint of citrus. 

9 of 36

Cinnamon-Pecan Rolls

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Rolls

Upgrade your average cinnamon roll with fresh pecans in the fall for a sweet start to the day. 

10 of 36

Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spiced Pecan Pie Bars

Two pantry staples—ground cinnamon and ginger—give traditional pecan pie filling an unexpected and flavorful twist in these party-ready bars. 

11 of 36

Apple and Pear Crisp

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

Our Apple and Pear Crisp serves six, and we can guarantee there won't be a single bite left over.

12 of 36

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

This breakfast bread pudding is a favorite for holiday mornings, but it's equally suitable for an easy Saturday brunch. 

13 of 36

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts

These homemade doughnuts are the kind of breakfast that makes you want to put on a flannel shirt and go apple picking. If you don’t have a fryer on hand, a Dutch oven or a large sturdy pot will work just fine too. 

14 of 36

Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze

The classic combination of apples and cinnamon is a match made in heaven for cinnamon rolls and a cast iron skillet. 

15 of 36

Gingerbread Pancakes

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Gingerbread Pancakes

Instead of crisp cookies or a gingerbread cake, try flipping the script with these gingerbread pancakes that are packed with spicy, nutty, warming notes.

16 of 36

Warm Cinnamon Apples

Southern Living

Recipe: Warm Cinnamon Apples

This simple fall bake is ready in 20 minutes and begging for a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 

17 of 36

Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Dulce de Leche-Cheesecake Pecan Pie

Cheesecake and pecan pie wrapped in a cinnamon crust? Sign us up. 

18 of 36

Coquito

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Coquito
This traditional Puerto Rican Christmas punch doesn't have to be on hold just for the holidays. The warm spices in this winter drink are comforting all winter long. 

19 of 36

Pumpkin Cake

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Pumpkin Cake

Brown sugar, cinnamon, and buttermilk blend in this cake for a fragrant, not-too-sweet seasonal treat.

20 of 36

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake

When it comes to something sweet to serve with that post-dinner cup this cinnamon treat takes the—well, cake.

21 of 36

Grandma's Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

Rebecca Angel Baer

Recipe: Grandma's Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

22 of 36

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

23 of 36

Cinnamon-Sugar Christmas Tree

Southern Living

Recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Christmas Tree

Bring a bit of holiday cheer to the dessert table, complete with a star on top. 

24 of 36

Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cinnamon Rolls

Give your cinnamon rolls a little bit of a boost by infusing them with the flavors of your favorite carrot cake. 

25 of 36

Sugar-and-Spice Apple Muffins

Photo: Stephen Devries; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sugar-and-Spice Apple Muffins

Your autumn grab-and-go breakfast just got an upgrade. Like a cakey apple donut in muffin form, these morning sweets are super soft with just the right spice.

26 of 36

Chocolate Monkey Bread

Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Chocolate Monkey Bread

Pull this chocolate treat apart, and you can fill your plate with mini donuts covered in a caramel and chocolate glaze.

27 of 36

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Don't run to the store. These doughnut holes taste like snickerdoodle cookies and take less than 40 minutes to make. 

28 of 36

Hot Spiced Tea

Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Hot Spiced Tea

Get your cinnamon fix in drink form. Served hot or cold, this tea is brewed from chai tea, real orange, lemon, pineapple juices, and cinnamon sticks just the right blend of seasonal flavor. 

29 of 36

Marble Molasses Cake

Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Marble Molasses Cake

This swirled sweet is packed with autumn-inspired ingredients like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.

30 of 36

Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

Reminiscent of a traditional Texas sheet cake, this chocolately dessert is full of spices like ground cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

31 of 36

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Make sure all your breakfast and brunch guests fill included with this diet-sensitive treat that doesn't skimp on flavor. 

32 of 36

Butterscotch-Spice Trifle