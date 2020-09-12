Spice Up Your Life With These Recipes Made for Cinnamon Lovers

Whether you're digging in the spice cabinet at the end of summer dreaming of cooler days or cozying up for a winter weekend at home, nothing arouses all the best feelings of fall and winter quite like cinnamon.

Sure, pumpkin spice has had its time in the spotlight in recent years, but if you ask us cinnamon is the original staple of the season. Sprinkled into pies, rolls, breakfast bakes, and cakes, this warming spice elicits all the warm and fuzzy feelings we love about this time of year. Whether it's dusted on top of a frosting as a finishing touch that's equal parts decorative and flavorful or baked into a crust as an upgrade to your favorite pecan pie, cinnamon's potential goes far beyond your classic cinnamon roll...though we'd never be ones to complain about waking up to homemade cinnamon rolls on the table.

From our Cinnamon Coffee Cake to Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, here are 36 of our favorite recipes with cinnamon you're sure to enjoy all season.