23 Ways To Use Fresh Mint That Go Way Beyond a Julep

By Jenna Sims
June 09, 2021
Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Mint is an easy-to-grow herb that also multiplies quickly. Once you add a mint plant to your herb collection, you'll have plenty on hand to use whenever you need it. If you already have a mint plant in your garden, we're here to share our best fresh mint recipes so you can make the most of your bounty. If you don't yet have one, these recipes using fresh mint just may convince you to buy one the next time you're at the flower shop. While we'll never turn down a classic Mint Julep, it's just one of the many recipes you can make with the fresh herb. From drinks to main dishes to desserts, there are plenty of ways to incorporate fresh mint into your cooking. 

Fresh Mint Chocolate Pie

Instead of extract, this pie gets all of its flavor from the fresh herb. 

Mint Margarita

Mint gives an upgraded, fresh taste to traditional margaritas. 

Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette

The homemade vinaigrette for this cucumber salad calls for 3/4 cup of fresh mint, plus other fresh herbs so it's a great recipe to showcase your homegrown ingredients. 

Cucumber Mint Mojito

Mint and cucumber come together to create a cool, refreshing flavor. 

Pasta with Eggplant, Burrata, and Mint

You can use your favorite noodle for this vegetarian pasta dish that can serve as a main or side. 

The SL Mint Julep

Our take on the classic Kentucky Derby drink that's worth enjoying year-round. 

Mint Chocolate Chip Cake

We turned the classic ice cream into a decadent layer cake.

Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar

The Key lime and mint sugar can be stored for up to three months in an airtight container. 

Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote

This light and airy dessert is an ideal summertime treat. 

Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

Make the most of fresh blackberries and mint in this fruity, fizzy cocktail. 

Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto

Mint leaves are used in the salad and pesto to give this potato salad a refreshing finish. 

 

Strawberry-Mint Tea

Refreshing on its own or as a mixer, you can't go wrong keeping a pitcher of this mint tea in your refrigerator all summer long. 

Zucchini-Mint Pasta

You can easily add your choice of protein to turn this side into a main dish. 

Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

Just four ingredients and a few stirs are needed to make this Aperol Spritz. 

Mint Oreo Icebox Cake

This impressive icebox is much easier to make than it looks. 

Mint-Champagne Shrub

Plenty of mint balances out the tart vinegar flavor of this shrub cocktail. 

Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint

Following the phrase "what grows together goes together" gave us this combination of fresh grilled veggies and mint. 

Mint Julep Sweet Tea

Two classic Southern drinks come together to create an iced cocktail that's begging you to sit on a porch with a glass in hand. 

Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce

A homemade mint dipping sauce is a great companion for crusted lamb.

Lemon-Mint Sparklers

The Lemon-Mint Syrup used to make this cocktail can be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator for up to a week. 

Hibiscus-Mint Margaritas

Make sure to pick a few extra mint sprigs for a pretty garnish. 

Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

Mint is a quintessential taste of the holiday season, and this milk punch delivers plenty of minty flavor. 

Watermelon-Mint Margaritas

Frozen watermelon creates a slushy texture for margaritas. 

