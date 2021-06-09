23 Ways To Use Fresh Mint That Go Way Beyond a Julep
Mint is an easy-to-grow herb that also multiplies quickly. Once you add a mint plant to your herb collection, you'll have plenty on hand to use whenever you need it. If you already have a mint plant in your garden, we're here to share our best fresh mint recipes so you can make the most of your bounty. If you don't yet have one, these recipes using fresh mint just may convince you to buy one the next time you're at the flower shop. While we'll never turn down a classic Mint Julep, it's just one of the many recipes you can make with the fresh herb. From drinks to main dishes to desserts, there are plenty of ways to incorporate fresh mint into your cooking.
Fresh Mint Chocolate Pie
Recipe: Fresh Mint Chocolate Pie
Instead of extract, this pie gets all of its flavor from the fresh herb.
Mint Margarita
Recipe: Mint Margarita
Mint gives an upgraded, fresh taste to traditional margaritas.
Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette
Recipe: Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette
The homemade vinaigrette for this cucumber salad calls for 3/4 cup of fresh mint, plus other fresh herbs so it's a great recipe to showcase your homegrown ingredients.
Cucumber Mint Mojito
Recipe: Cucumber Mint Mojito
Mint and cucumber come together to create a cool, refreshing flavor.
Pasta with Eggplant, Burrata, and Mint
Recipe: Pasta with Eggplant, Burrata, and Mint
You can use your favorite noodle for this vegetarian pasta dish that can serve as a main or side.
The SL Mint Julep
Recipe: The SL Mint Julep
Our take on the classic Kentucky Derby drink that's worth enjoying year-round.
Mint Chocolate Chip Cake
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Cake
We turned the classic ice cream into a decadent layer cake.
Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar
Recipe: Watermelon Slushies with Key Lime-Mint Sugar
The Key lime and mint sugar can be stored for up to three months in an airtight container.
Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote
Recipe: Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote
This light and airy dessert is an ideal summertime treat.
Blackberry-Mint Sparkler
Recipe: Blackberry-Mint Sparkler
Make the most of fresh blackberries and mint in this fruity, fizzy cocktail.
Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
Recipe: Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto
Mint leaves are used in the salad and pesto to give this potato salad a refreshing finish.
Strawberry-Mint Tea
Recipe: Strawberry-Mint Tea
Refreshing on its own or as a mixer, you can't go wrong keeping a pitcher of this mint tea in your refrigerator all summer long.
Zucchini-Mint Pasta
Recipe: Zucchini-Mint Pasta
You can easily add your choice of protein to turn this side into a main dish.
Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz
Recipe: Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz
Just four ingredients and a few stirs are needed to make this Aperol Spritz.
Mint Oreo Icebox Cake
Recipe: Mint Oreo Icebox Cake
This impressive icebox is much easier to make than it looks.
Mint-Champagne Shrub
Recipe: Mint-Champagne Shrub
Plenty of mint balances out the tart vinegar flavor of this shrub cocktail.
Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
Recipe: Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
Following the phrase "what grows together goes together" gave us this combination of fresh grilled veggies and mint.
Mint Julep Sweet Tea
Recipe: Mint Julep Sweet Tea
Two classic Southern drinks come together to create an iced cocktail that's begging you to sit on a porch with a glass in hand.
Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce
Recipe: Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce
A homemade mint dipping sauce is a great companion for crusted lamb.
Lemon-Mint Sparklers
Recipe: Lemon-Mint Sparklers
The Lemon-Mint Syrup used to make this cocktail can be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Hibiscus-Mint Margaritas
Recipe: Hibiscus-Mint Margaritas
Make sure to pick a few extra mint sprigs for a pretty garnish.
Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch
Recipe: Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch
Mint is a quintessential taste of the holiday season, and this milk punch delivers plenty of minty flavor.
Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Recipe: Watermelon-Mint Margaritas
Frozen watermelon creates a slushy texture for margaritas.