How to Properly Thaw Frozen Shrimp

Buying frozen seafood is like giving a gift to your future self—a delicious, fresh dinner, ready in minutes. We’re major proponents of stocking the freezer, which affords you flexibility in cooking and unexpected entertaining. Not up to cooking dinner on a busy Wednesday night? Break out the frozen casserole. In need of a chocolate fix? Keep your freezer stocked with homemade, pre-scooped balls of chocolate chip cookie dough (you’ll thank us later).

But our #1 freezer MVP is seafood. Seafood freezes so well that, once cooked, you won’t be able to tell it was ever frozen. Did we mention that it cooks in a matter of minutes? Talk about convenience. Stocking your freezer with seafood is a smart way to prepare for weeknight dinners, but it also requires some foresight. Freezing seafood means that you’ll have to thaw it before cooking.

How to Thaw Frozen Shrimp Overnight

If you’re planning ahead, the best way to thaw shrimp is to transfer it from the freezer to the fridge the day before you plan to cook it. This allows the shrimp to thaw gradually. But if you need a quicker fix, here’s an easy way to thaw your shrimp in under 30 minutes.

How Quickly to Thaw Frozen Shrimp

Fill a large bowl with cold water. Remove the frozen shrimp from their packaging and seal them in a Ziploc bag. Submerge the bag in the cold water, placing a plate or lid over to ensure it remains fully submerged. Let sit for 10-20 minutes, until shrimp are fully thawed. Remove shrimp from bag. Place thawed shrimp on a plate lined with paper towels and pat to remove excess water. Cook your shrimp however you’d like and enjoy.

And that’s it! Your shrimp will be thawed and cooked before your laundry is done. That’s what we call a weeknight winner.

How Long Can Thawed Shrimp Stay in the Fridge?

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, defrosted frozen shrimp will keep for 1-2 more days in the fridge before cooking.

In search of recipe inspiration? Try our Shrimp Étouffée, Garlic-Butter Shrimp, or Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil. And there's plenty more where that came from.