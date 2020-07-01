Purists may shuck and slurp them straight from the shell, but there are a bevvy of delicious ways to capitalize on the possibilities of this versatile bivalve.

Roasted over an open flame, broiled with garlic butter, or served raw with a spritz of lemon—there are countless ways to enjoy an oyster. But cooking oysters is guaranteed to draw out new textures and flavors, like in the recipes below.

1. Grilled Oysters

Shuck your oysters and put them on a grill heated to 450 degrees, either on a baking sheet or shell side down on the grate. Top each oyster with a pat of butter and a sprinkle of chopped herbs (parsley, tarragon, chives, or even cilantro), then close the grill or cover with tin foil. Cook five minutes, or until the oysters are simmering in their shells. Remove the oysters with tongs and serve with crackers … or better yet, these seasoned saltines from Seattle chef, Renee Erickson.

2. Fried Oysters

To prepare perfect fried oysters (with a crispy crust and a custardy middle), heat 3-inches of canola oil to 360 degrees in a Dutch oven. Dredge shucked oysters in seasoned flour, then a whisked mixture of egg, water, and buttermilk, and finally, crushed potato chips, such as Zapp’s Voodoo. Fry the oysters for two to three minutes until golden, then remove and drain on paper towels. Serve warm with horseradish remoulade, pickled okra tartar sauce, or your favorite hot sauce.

3. Broiled Oysters

Oysters broiled in their shells and topped with buttery breadcrumbs look beautiful and taste divine. Heat the broiler, then mix melted butter, toasted breadcrumbs, lemon zest, chopped herbs (chervil, parsley, and tarragon) and distribute evenly over oysters on the half shell. Broil on a baking sheet for four minutes until the breadcrumbs toast and turn brown. Serve with lemon wedges.

4. Roasted Oysters

