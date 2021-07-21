Crab Breakfast and Brunch Recipes That Will Make Your Rethink Your Typical Morning Menu
Crab is one of our favorite seafoods – it's versatile, easy to prepare, and can make any meal feel indulgent. There's no better time for crab dishes than the summer, and we'll take any excuse to gather our friends and family for a delicious meal. We've included our favorite breakfast recipes with crab to inspire your next morning event. From Crab Pie and Crab Imperial to Deviled Crab Melts, this roundup is full of flavorful crab brunch recipes. Impress your guests with a variety of crab dips to start off your celebration or surprise them with mini crab cakes adorned with delicious sauces. With these crab breakfast and brunch recipes, your guests will certainly look forward to a return invitation.
Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
We'll take this ready-in-five-minutes dip paired with a Bloody Mary at any brunch gathering.
Deviled Crab Melts
Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts
Who doesn't love an open-faced sandwich at brunch? Fresh tomatoes and gooey cheese make this the perfect summer bite.
Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip
Recipe: Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip
Pop the champagne and dig into this dreamy spinach and crab dip. We won't blame you if you eat only this dip at brunch.
Crab Pie
Recipe: Crab Pie
Consider Crab Pie to be the richer, creamier cousin to your standard quiche. Your guests will be wowed and you'll be thankful that you only had to make one dish for breakfast!
West Indies Crab Salad
Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad
This recipe couldn't be much simpler, and the results are amazing. Serve this as an appetizer course at your next brunch.
Crab Cake Hush Puppies
Recipe: Crab Cake Hush Puppies
We think that hush puppies should be served at every meal. The crab filling in these puppies is light and savory, so your guests will still have plenty of room for the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
These crab bites are all meat and no binders so the crab really shines through. Whatever you do, don't skip out on that Old Bay Mayo, it's the magic sauce to this dish.
Sea Island Crab Fried Rice
Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice
Sweet crab meat gets paired with freshly cooked vegetables and rice to make a dish like no other. Add a couple fried eggs on top for a shareable and irresistible brunch casserole.
Deviled Crab
Recipe: Deviled Crab
Your guests will be so impressed by the presentation and daintiness of this Deviled Crab recipe that they won't believe it only took you a few minutes to whip up.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
These really are the Best-Ever Crab Cakes. Crispy and topped with a tangy slaw, they're a great dish to have on hand for your next gathering. Top them with a sunny-side-up egg for a breakfast that's over the top.
Crab Imperial
Recipe: Crab Imperial
Serve your guests their own personal dip ramekins at breakfast. Crab Imperial is decadent, comforting, and oh-so-delicious.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
Although these Mini Crab Cakes do take a bit of time and attention, they can be made up to five days in advance. We're all about stress-free brunch preparations.
Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip
Recipe: Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip
Like all good recipes, this dip starts with a delicious base of cream cheese mixed with Parmesan cheese. The artichokes and crab meat make an unforgettable pair.
Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews
You'll know this dish is ready when the top is golden and bubbly in the oven. Consider this dip the crab version of pimiento cheese.