Crab Breakfast and Brunch Recipes That Will Make Your Rethink Your Typical Morning Menu

By Emma Phelps
July 21, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Crab is one of our favorite seafoods – it's versatile, easy to prepare, and can make any meal feel indulgent. There's no better time for crab dishes than the summer, and we'll take any excuse to gather our friends and family for a delicious meal. We've included our favorite breakfast recipes with crab to inspire your next morning event. From Crab Pie and Crab Imperial to Deviled Crab Melts, this roundup is full of flavorful crab brunch recipes. Impress your guests with a variety of crab dips to start off your celebration or surprise them with mini crab cakes adorned with delicious sauces. With these crab breakfast and brunch recipes, your guests will certainly look forward to a return invitation. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Credit: Coastal Living

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

We'll take this ready-in-five-minutes dip paired with a Bloody Mary at any brunch gathering.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Deviled Crab Melts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts

Who doesn't love an open-faced sandwich at brunch? Fresh tomatoes and gooey cheese make this the perfect summer bite.

3 of 14

Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cheesy-Spinach Crab Dip

Pop the champagne and dig into this dreamy spinach and crab dip. We won't blame you if you eat only this dip at brunch.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Crab Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab Pie

Consider Crab Pie to be the richer, creamier cousin to your standard quiche. Your guests will be wowed and you'll be thankful that you only had to make one dish for breakfast!

5 of 14

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This recipe couldn't be much simpler, and the results are amazing. Serve this as an appetizer course at your next brunch.

6 of 14

Crab Cake Hush Puppies

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Crab Cake Hush Puppies

We think that hush puppies should be served at every meal. The crab filling in these puppies is light and savory, so your guests will still have plenty of room for the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon

These crab bites are all meat and no binders so the crab really shines through. Whatever you do, don't skip out on that Old Bay Mayo, it's the magic sauce to this dish.

8 of 14

Sea Island Crab Fried Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice

Sweet crab meat gets paired with freshly cooked vegetables and rice to make a dish like no other. Add a couple fried eggs on top for a shareable and irresistible brunch casserole.

9 of 14

Deviled Crab

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Deviled Crab

Your guests will be so impressed by the presentation and daintiness of this Deviled Crab recipe that they won't believe it only took you a few minutes to whip up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

These really are the Best-Ever Crab Cakes. Crispy and topped with a tangy slaw, they're a great dish to have on hand for your next gathering. Top them with a sunny-side-up egg for a breakfast that's over the top.  

11 of 14

Crab Imperial

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crab Imperial

Serve your guests their own personal dip ramekins at breakfast. Crab Imperial is decadent, comforting, and oh-so-delicious.

12 of 14

Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

Although these Mini Crab Cakes do take a bit of time and attention, they can be made up to five days in advance. We're all about stress-free brunch preparations.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Artichoke and Crab Meat Dip

Like all good recipes, this dip starts with a delicious base of cream cheese mixed with Parmesan cheese. The artichokes and crab meat make an unforgettable pair.

14 of 14

Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip with Peppadews

You'll know this dish is ready when the top is golden and bubbly in the oven. Consider this dip the crab version of pimiento cheese.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next