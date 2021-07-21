Crab Breakfast and Brunch Recipes That Will Make Your Rethink Your Typical Morning Menu

Crab is one of our favorite seafoods – it's versatile, easy to prepare, and can make any meal feel indulgent. There's no better time for crab dishes than the summer, and we'll take any excuse to gather our friends and family for a delicious meal. We've included our favorite breakfast recipes with crab to inspire your next morning event. From Crab Pie and Crab Imperial to Deviled Crab Melts, this roundup is full of flavorful crab brunch recipes. Impress your guests with a variety of crab dips to start off your celebration or surprise them with mini crab cakes adorned with delicious sauces. With these crab breakfast and brunch recipes, your guests will certainly look forward to a return invitation.