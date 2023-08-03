Florida County Shatters All-Time Sea Turtle Nest Record

And there’s still three months of nesting season left to go!

Published on August 3, 2023
Hatchling Release
Photo:

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Wildlife officials are celebrating a banner nesting season for sea turtles in Florida’s northern Palm Beach County. 

Researchers at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) in Juno Beach recorded their 20,999th turtle nest last Wednesday, breaking 2019’s all-time record for the 9.5-mile stretch of beach. For comparison, last year’s total number of sea turtle nests in the area only reached 18,132. 

With three months still left in the nesting season, the number continues to climb. A staggering 21,406 nests had been recorded as of Sunday.

The area of beach patrolled by LMC includes the sands of Juno Beach, Jupiter-Carlin Park, and Tequesta. The nesting season there runs from March 1 through October 31. 

Three different species of sea turtles nest along Florida's beaches, and all of them are either threatened or endangered. LMC has currently documented 215 from leatherbacks, 14,469 from loggerheads, and 6,336 from green turtles. 

Loggerhead Hatchling

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

“We are so excited to break this all-time nesting record and can’t wait to see if each sea turtle species breaks its individual record,” Dr. Justin Perrault, vice president of research at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, said in a news release. “Ocean conservation efforts that have been practiced for decades are finally coming to fruition, and we need to make sure that we continue to protect these animals and their ecosystems.”

Keep up the good work, y’all! We can’t wait to find out what the final total is.

