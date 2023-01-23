After 14 Failed Adoptions, “Too Big” Puppy Finds Forever Home In North Carolina

Following 14 failed adoptions in a span of just five weeks, a 63-pound North Carolina puppy named Ronald is finally home.

Earlier this month, the SPCA of Wake County was desperate to break one-year-old Ronald's “unlucky streak.” After taking him back more than a dozen times for being “too big” and “too strong,” the Raleigh shelter issued a social media plea for an adopter who can “handle a little extra size.”

The post raked in nearly one million views and hundreds of applications for the sweet, yet woefully misunderstood, young dog.

Kierstin Davis, a nurse and mother of two, learned of Ronald’s plight via that viral Facebook post. She told The Washington Post she wasn’t put off by his size at all. She knew instantly that the big, fluffy boy belonged with her family, so she put in an application and crossed her fingers.

All it took was for another pending application to fall through, and Davis brought Ronald home on January 12 to meet her husband, children, and Ronald's new best friend, Billie the Australian shepherd. His adoption was official a few days later.

“Just right off the bat, once he saw the kids and dog, I was like, ‘Oh, he’s perfect. He’s staying,’” Davis told The Post. “I don’t even need the five days.”

Samantha Ranlet, a spokesperson for SPCA Wake County, described Ronald as “extremely energetic and eager to play,” with a penchant for jumping on people and other dogs when excited. Despite his sweet nature, he proved too much for the average family.

“It was just all different versions of that combination of being really playful and kind of clumsy and goofy and still working on his manners, in combination with his large size,” Ranlet explained to The Washington Post, noting that so many failed adoptions in such a short period of time is unusual.

Ronald and Davis, it turns out, were just waiting for each other.

“Everything’s been really good at the house,” Davis said. “He really just fits in perfectly.”

Congratulations, y’all!

