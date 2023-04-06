Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Stepped Into Role Of Caddie At The Masters’ Par 3 Contest

She may just be his good luck charm.

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Published on April 6, 2023

The 2023 Masters Tournament kicked off pre-tournament festivities at Augusta National Golf Club this week with one of the most beloved traditions of the Masters weekend—the Par 3 contest where family members and loved ones step in as caddies. 

For the second year in a row, PGA star Scottie Scheffler teed off with his wife, Meredith Scheffler, serving as his caddie, per the New York Post. Last year, after she carried his clubs during the competition, he went on to win his first-ever green jacket, so perhaps she is his good luck charm.

Scottie and Meredith Scheffler

David Cannon / Contributor/Getty Images

While the Schefflers were cute, there was some big competition for most adorable aides on the green. That title goes to either Cam, the newborn son of golfer Max Homa whose dad carried the tiny caddie, or to Sammy Spieth, the one-year-old son of golfer Jordan Spieth, who spent the day romping through sandtraps while dressed in a pint-sized caddie uniform. He undoubtedly worked up a good appetite for a Masters' pimento cheese sandwich, since he can’t have a peach ice cream sandwich.

Scheffler may be the world’s current No. 1, but he did not win the Par 3 contest.  That honor went to Tom Hoge, but the University of Texas alum did create one of the most exciting moments of the day. On the 9th and final hole of the day on Wednesday, Scheffler landed a hole in one. Since the Par 3 contest is all about having fun and the rules are relaxed, Scheffler, along with Sam Burns and Tom Kim decided to tee off together–synchronized style. 


But only Scheffler’s ball went into the cup. Hole in one, indeed. 

And while he didn’t win it all, that may be a good thing. According to ESPN, “Since the Par 3 Contest's inception in 1960, no winner of the event has gone on to win the Masters in the same year.” 

We’ll be watching all weekend long to see if Meredith's good luck continues. Won’t you?

