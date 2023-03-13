Scottie Scheffler’s 88-Year-Old Grandma Walks Every Hole To Watch Grandson Win The Players Championship

“She’s a trooper.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023
Scottie Scheffler Players Tournament
Photo:

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize at The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, but it’s his grandmother who won our hearts. 

The University of Texas grad’s 88-year-old grandmother, Mary, earned the respect and admiration of millions by walking every single hole in the four rounds at the tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Florida. 

“It’s pretty impressive she’s walking so many holes out here, she’s a trooper,” Scheffler, 26, told reporters, per CNN. “I really don’t know what to say. She’s had a rough last year with Grandpa passing away, and we have an uncle that’s pretty sick, and I’m just happy that we’re able to kind of enjoy all this together.”

Mary DeLorenzo

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The PGA Tour shared a video of Mary’s brisk walk between holes on social media. 

“Scottie Scheffler's 88-year-old grandmother, Mary, has been with Scottie all week,” the caption reads. “She's walked every single hole with him.”

Scheffler shot a three-under 72 in the final round of the tournament to secure a five-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton, bagging a $4.5 million prize (the biggest payout in men's golf history) and reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. 

The phenom is set to return to Augusta National next month, where he will attempt to don the green jacket for the second year in a row. We hope to see Mary there too!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Masters Scottie Scheffler Wife Meredith
Scottie Scheffler Shares the Powerful Pep Talk His Wife Gave Him Before Masters Win
KSU Basketball Win
Kennesaw State University Clinches NCAA Tournament Spot For First Time In School’s History
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Ilia Malinin
18-Year-Old Virginia Native Wins U.S. Men's Figure Skating Championship
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Maria Creger's Class
Here’s Why A North Carolina Teacher Has Her Students Rooting For The Eagles In The Super Bowl
High School Football
There’s A Good Reason This South Carolina City Is Known As “Football City, USA”
Kelce Brothers
Two Brothers Face Off At The Super Bowl And Mama Donna Kelce Will Be Rooting For Both
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl Quarterbacks With Texas Roots To Make History
LUSIA HARRIS (DUNKING)
Meet Mississippi's Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris: The Only Woman Drafted by the NBA
Kevin Murphy
Clemson Freshman Sinks 94-foot Putt To Win $10,000
UGA Wins Championship
Georgia Wins Second College Football National Championship In A Row
TCU
Map Shows That Majority Of America Is Rooting For TCU To Win The National Championship
Johnny Hodges TCU
How Johnny Hodges Went From Transfer Portal Purgatory To Leading TCU’s Defense
UGA Georgia Mascot
Georgia’s Canine Mascot Uga Not Making Trip To National Championship Game
Scott Stallings and Scott Stallings
In A Case Of Mistaken Identity, Atlanta Realtor Scott Stallings Got Invited To Play The Masters