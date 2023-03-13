Scottie Scheffler’s 88-Year-Old Grandma Walks Every Hole To Watch Grandson Win The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize at The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, but it’s his grandmother who won our hearts.

The University of Texas grad’s 88-year-old grandmother, Mary, earned the respect and admiration of millions by walking every single hole in the four rounds at the tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

“It’s pretty impressive she’s walking so many holes out here, she’s a trooper,” Scheffler, 26, told reporters, per CNN. “I really don’t know what to say. She’s had a rough last year with Grandpa passing away, and we have an uncle that’s pretty sick, and I’m just happy that we’re able to kind of enjoy all this together.”

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The PGA Tour shared a video of Mary’s brisk walk between holes on social media.

“Scottie Scheffler's 88-year-old grandmother, Mary, has been with Scottie all week,” the caption reads. “She's walked every single hole with him.”

Scheffler shot a three-under 72 in the final round of the tournament to secure a five-stroke victory over Tyrrell Hatton, bagging a $4.5 million prize (the biggest payout in men's golf history) and reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The phenom is set to return to Augusta National next month, where he will attempt to don the green jacket for the second year in a row. We hope to see Mary there too!

