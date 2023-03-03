This Best-Selling Dermaplaning Tool Set With 124,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is On Sale For $6 At Amazon

Exfoliate your face, trim eyebrows, and get rid of fine hairs with the small razors.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. 
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dermaplaning Tool
Photo:

Southern Living / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Lotions, serums, and sunscreens are an important part of the skincare process, but prepping your skin before anything goes on is a simple yet overlooked way to get your face glowing. Dermaplaning exfoliates your skin and gives your skincare and makeup a smooth base for everything to be applied. No need to take a trip to the esthetician for a facial—dermaplaning at home is easy and affordable. 

The best-selling Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool Set comes with three razors and is available for 24 percent off at Amazon. The small razor with a long handle is a versatile beauty tool that easily maneuvers around delicate facial features. Use the tool to remove fine hairs, shape eyebrows, and exfoliate your face. 

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

Amazon

BUY IT: $5.67 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com

The blades have micro-guards that protect your skin from cuts, nicks, and irritation.

Easy to travel with, the slim dermaplaning tools come with covers, making it easy to throw in your makeup bag and grab when needed. 

With more than 124,000 five-star ratings, the affordable beauty tool set is clearly well-loved. One five-star customer ditched their electric facial razor after trying the dermaplaning tool saying,  “Usually, I shave my peach fuzz and can still see bits that were missed but not with this. It was easy to do, not painful at all, and for someone with really sensitive skin, it didn’t break me out or cause any irritation. My face was so smooth after using it.”

Eyebrows can be tricky to shape, and it’s important to have a fine tool that can get close to your brows without over-trimming. The razors come with a precision cover that leaves only part of the blade exposed, making it easier to control around the eyebrows. 

Another reviewer purchased the tools and called them the “best facial razors” that they’ve ever used. “I like the fact that it also comes with a cover that has an opening at the top. This cover is a great addition since it helps me shave my eyebrows without having to worry about cutting my eye or eyelashes with the razor since it covers the majority of the razor.” 

A freshly exfoliated face and perfectly trimmed eyebrows are easy to achieve with the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool Set on sale for 24 percent off at Amazon.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Schick Razors Closeup
How To Dermaplane At Home, Including The Best Tips And Tools
Vacuum Deals Roundup Tout
Vacuums Are Massively Discounted This Cyber Monday—Shop The 20 Best Deals Here
STORi Bella Stackable Clear Plastic Hair Accessory Organizer Set
Amazon Beauty Products Our Editors Have Tried And Loved Enough To Repurchase
Schick Razors Closeup
The $5 Drugstore Tool I Trust to Get Rid of Peach Fuzz on My Face
Spa Headbands
Weezie Just Launched Adorable, Monogrammable Spa Headbands To Level-Up Your Skincare Routine
Saks Le Creuset Sale Tout
Hurry! Saks Fifth Avenue's Flash Sale Has Up To 38 Percent Off Of Le Creuset Cookware
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base Tout
The 39 Best Amazon Deals To Shop Ahead Of Presidents’ Day—Up To 65% Off
Snapware Total Solution 20-Pc Plastic Food Storage Containers
The Best Products Our Editors Bought On Amazon In 2022
Customer Loved Beauty Under $10 Tout
Shop These Customer-Loved Beauty Products To Upgrade Your Makeup Bag—And Everything Is $10 Or Less
BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes
This Top-Selling, Travel-Friendly Steamer Is Ready To Use In Just 30 Seconds—And It's On Sale
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Kitchen Drawer Tray
Free Up Drawer Space With This Best-Selling $12 Stacking Cutlery Organizer
KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug tout
This Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat ‘Alleviates’ Foot Pain—And It’s Only $16
Editor Favorite Antiaging Products
20 Anti-Aging Products Our Editors Can't Live Without
concealer
The 9 Best Concealers for Mature Skin, According to Makeup Artists
Beauty Awards Tout for Professional Board
Behind the Scenes of the 2020 Southern Living Beauty Awards
Weezie Towels Washcloths
The Best Washcloths To Add To Your Skin-Care Routine