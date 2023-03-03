This Best-Selling Dermaplaning Tool Set With 124,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is On Sale For $6 At Amazon

Lotions, serums, and sunscreens are an important part of the skincare process, but prepping your skin before anything goes on is a simple yet overlooked way to get your face glowing. Dermaplaning exfoliates your skin and gives your skincare and makeup a smooth base for everything to be applied. No need to take a trip to the esthetician for a facial—dermaplaning at home is easy and affordable.

The best-selling Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool Set comes with three razors and is available for 24 percent off at Amazon. The small razor with a long handle is a versatile beauty tool that easily maneuvers around delicate facial features. Use the tool to remove fine hairs, shape eyebrows, and exfoliate your face.

The blades have micro-guards that protect your skin from cuts, nicks, and irritation.

Easy to travel with, the slim dermaplaning tools come with covers, making it easy to throw in your makeup bag and grab when needed.

With more than 124,000 five-star ratings, the affordable beauty tool set is clearly well-loved. One five-star customer ditched their electric facial razor after trying the dermaplaning tool saying, “Usually, I shave my peach fuzz and can still see bits that were missed but not with this. It was easy to do, not painful at all, and for someone with really sensitive skin, it didn’t break me out or cause any irritation. My face was so smooth after using it.”

Eyebrows can be tricky to shape, and it’s important to have a fine tool that can get close to your brows without over-trimming. The razors come with a precision cover that leaves only part of the blade exposed, making it easier to control around the eyebrows.

Another reviewer purchased the tools and called them the “best facial razors” that they’ve ever used. “I like the fact that it also comes with a cover that has an opening at the top. This cover is a great addition since it helps me shave my eyebrows without having to worry about cutting my eye or eyelashes with the razor since it covers the majority of the razor.”

A freshly exfoliated face and perfectly trimmed eyebrows are easy to achieve with the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool Set on sale for 24 percent off at Amazon.