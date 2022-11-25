A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

Don’t be a “cotton headed ninny muggins,” and bring the whole family for a free movie and hot cocoa!

By Melissa Locker
Published on November 25, 2022
ELF, Will Ferrell, 2003
Photo:

Everett Collection

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.

On December 1 the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in in Oldham County, Kentucky, is showing Elf, which is arguably the greatest elf story ever told. The event is presented by a nonprofit organization called Youth Linking Oldham County, which is a student-run organization that spreads awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. According to local CBS news affiliate WLKY, the group “encourage people to ‘be a buddy’, and who's more of a buddy than Buddy the Elf?” 

To help the group spread the word, the event starts with a community mental health fair at 5 p.m., and the movie is at 6 p.m. There is no charge for the movie and to truly celebrate the season, the hot cocoa is free too.

If you don’t live in Kentucky, consider planning a winter road trip, with plenty of snacks from the four main food groups, candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup. 

