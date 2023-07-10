Massive Florida-Bound Seaweed Blob Decreased By 75%

A decrease of this magnitude has “never happened in history at this time of year.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023
Sargassum
Photo:

Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The 3-million-ton mass of stinking seaweed that has had its sights set on Florida since February just got a lot less fearsome.  

While scientists predicted that the sargassum blob would shrink somewhat in June, a bulletin from the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab described the dramatic 75% decrease that actually occurred in the Gulf of Mexico last month as “beyond expectation.”

“Very little sargassum was found by the end of June in the Straits of Florida and along the east coast of Florida,” the bulletin said.

Usually, Florida doesn’t start seeing a decline in sargassum until July, and it normally sticks around until September. 

Chuanmin Hu, a professor of optical oceanography at the University of South Florida, told CNN that a decrease of this magnitude has “never happened in history at this time of year.”

Experts aren’t exactly sure what caused the premature decrease in the seaweed, but Hu told CNN that researchers speculate that strong winds in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico may have either caused the sargassum to dissipate into smaller clumps or sink it to the ocean floor.

In the right amounts, sargassum is essential for marine life. But too much can cause environmental, ecological, and economic problems. Thick mats of it make it hard for sea creatures to move and breathe, and when it dries, sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas, which smells like rotten eggs. It's also an eyesore. 

At this point, Hu told CNN that “the sargassum season for Florida is very likely over for this year,” adding that “that’s good news for Florida residents.” 

