Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner Dies Following Private Battle With ALS

Bullock called Randall the “love of her life.”

Published on August 8, 2023
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Photo:

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Sandra Bullock is mourning the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall. Randall, 57, died over the weekend following a private, three-year battle with ALS

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared in a statement with People. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis's birthday in January 2015. Together they co-parented Bullock’s two children and Randall’s daughter from a previous relationship. The two-time Oscar winner was open about their decision not to marry. 

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children—three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said during a December 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she said, adding, "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

Bullock has not publicly addressed Randall’s passing, although her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a tribute to him on Instagram Monday.

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” Bullock-Prado wrote. “Rest in peace, Bryan.”  

Our hearts go out to the Randall and Bullock families. 

