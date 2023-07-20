Sam's Club Offering Annual Membership To Teachers For Just $20

A little back-to-school help for our classroom heroes.

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023
Sam's Club Exterior
Photo:

Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty

Sam's Club is offering a membership deal to teachers for a limited time during the back-to-school season. For just $20, teachers can join the warehouse club and stock up on classroom supplies, groceries, home essentials, and anything else their hearts desire. The Sam's Club annual membership fee usually starts at $50.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” Scot Ludwig, Sam's Club's vice president of membership, told AL.com in a statement.

More than 90 percent of teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies—on average about $500 a year, according to the National Education Association. That number may have gone up to more than $800 after the pandemic. In addition to pencils and books, teachers fork out cash for snacks and even electronics.

The discounted price is only available to new members and ends on Aug 17. PreK to 12th-grade classroom teachers, school staff and principals, and college and university professors are eligible for the offer on samsclub.com.

Sam's Club is often a go-to source for paper products and cleaning supplies. This time of year, you'll also find bulk teacher supplies like dry-erase markers, glue sticks, Post-It notes, and colorful ink pens for drawing those smiley faces on worksheets.

While teachers are getting a deal, it isn't likely to make a huge dent in their annual classroom spending. Donations are always appreciated, so ask your teachers if they have a wishlist to share.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Buxton Hall in Asheville, NC
The South's Best New Restaurants
Member's Mark Pre-Lit Holiday Train
Our Favorite New Sam's Club Christmas Decorations for 2019
Sam's Club Exterior
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy At Sam's Club
College Acceptance Letter
A New Orleans Senior Just Earned A Record-Setting Number Of College Offers
Kimball House Restaurant Decateur Georgia
100 Best Restaurants in the South
Rifle Paper Co. Sale Tout
This Iconic Southern Stationery Brand Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide Ahead Of The Back-To-School Rush
Indian school teacher holding books in classroom
Nominate a Teacher in Your Life to Receive a Science Lesson Kit from Olay—Delivered by Drone in Select Cities
Warehouse store
Check out These Money-Saving Alternatives to Costco and Sam's Club
Chicken and Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
20 Casual And Confident Supper Club Menus
Sam's Club Spicy Chicken Sandwich 2
Watch Out, Chick-fil-A! Sam's Club Just Dropped a Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sams Club Black Friday
Why Everyone Is Obsessed With This Sam's Club Pimento Cheese
Hashbrown Casserole
20 Casserole Recipes Just Like Your Grandma Used To Make And Love
sams club 16x9
7 Things Our Editors Buy At Sam's Club Every Holiday Season
Member's Mark Retro Pink Limo Island2
This Member's Mark Retro Pink Limo Island Float from Sam's Club Has Us Ready for Lake Life
Molasses Crinkles Recipe
20 Spiced Christmas Desserts That Taste Just Like Grandma's
2020 Tastemakers Tout Video Card
Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers