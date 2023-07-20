Sam's Club Offering Annual Membership To Teachers For Just $20

Sam's Club is offering a membership deal to teachers for a limited time during the back-to-school season. For just $20, teachers can join the warehouse club and stock up on classroom supplies, groceries, home essentials, and anything else their hearts desire. The Sam's Club annual membership fee usually starts at $50.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” Scot Ludwig, Sam's Club's vice president of membership, told AL.com in a statement.

More than 90 percent of teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies—on average about $500 a year, according to the National Education Association. That number may have gone up to more than $800 after the pandemic. In addition to pencils and books, teachers fork out cash for snacks and even electronics.

The discounted price is only available to new members and ends on Aug 17. PreK to 12th-grade classroom teachers, school staff and principals, and college and university professors are eligible for the offer on samsclub.com.

Sam's Club is often a go-to source for paper products and cleaning supplies. This time of year, you'll also find bulk teacher supplies like dry-erase markers, glue sticks, Post-It notes, and colorful ink pens for drawing those smiley faces on worksheets.

While teachers are getting a deal, it isn't likely to make a huge dent in their annual classroom spending. Donations are always appreciated, so ask your teachers if they have a wishlist to share.

