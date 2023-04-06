The Heartbreaking Story Behind Texas A&M Golfer Sam Bennett's Inspiring Tattoo

The 23-year-old Texan is making his Masters debut.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023
Sam Bennett Masters
Photo:

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Sam Bennett wasn't alone on the green when he made his Masters debut at Augusta National this afternoon. The U.S. Amateur champion always has a piece of his dad with him—if you look closely, you can see it peeking out from under his left glove.

Sam, 23, has five words inked on his left forearm: “Don’t wait to do something.” Those were the last words his father Mark wrote for his youngest son before he lost his eight-year battle with early onset Alzheimer’s in June 2021. 

“(It) took him 15 minutes because we had to show him how to write out every letter,” Sam recalled in an interview with Golf Channel (below). 

“That’s something he said that’ll stick with me forever,” the Texas A&M student explained. “For the longest, I lived my life scared just seeing what he went through. That just means don’t be scared of anything you do.”

Sam had that important piece of advice tattooed in his father’s shaky handwriting as a reminder to go after the things he wants while he’s still able.

Sam entered the 2022 U.S. Amateur Final as the third-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. According to Golf Channel, he’ll soon compete with his college teammates for an SEC ring. 

Back home in the tiny town of Madisonville and in nearby Aggieland, Sam is a local legend. 

“I used to be Mark’s wife,” his mom Stacy told the outlet, “and everywhere I go now, I’m Sam’s mom. I’ll take that title.”

It should be easy to watch Sam battle for the Green Jacket. Per tradition, the U.S. Amateur champion is paired with the reigning Masters’ champion. As such, Sam will be walking the hallowed greens alongside fellow Texan, Scottie Scheffler.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Masters Pimento Cheese
Even Michelin-Star Chefs Love The Masters’ Pimento Cheese Sandwich: “It’s Everything You Could Ask For”
Scottie and Meredith Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler’s Wife Meredith Stepped Into Role Of Caddie At The Masters’ Par 3 Contest
LSU Women Win NCAA Championship
LSU Women’s Basketball Win Their First NCAA National Championship Title
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Ole Miss Women's Basketball
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Team Makes Sweet 16 For The First Time In 16 Years
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Coach k
Coach K On Importance Of Family, And How His Wife And Three Daughters Keep Him Humble
Caiden Wilson
Georgia Teen Returns To Baseball Field Less Than A Year After Emergency Brain Surgery
Scottie Scheffler Players Tournament
Scottie Scheffler’s 88-Year-Old Grandma Walks Every Hole To Watch Grandson Win The Players Championship
KSU Basketball Win
Kennesaw State University Clinches NCAA Tournament Spot For First Time In School’s History
Maria Creger's Class
Here’s Why A North Carolina Teacher Has Her Students Rooting For The Eagles In The Super Bowl
High School Football
There’s A Good Reason This South Carolina City Is Known As “Football City, USA”
Kelce Brothers
Two Brothers Face Off At The Super Bowl And Mama Donna Kelce Will Be Rooting For Both
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl Quarterbacks With Texas Roots To Make History