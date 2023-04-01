CDC Investigating Multistate Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Flour

The CDC is urging people not to eat or play with uncooked dough or batter as it investigates a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

So far 12 illnesses—with three that required hospitalization—have been reported in connection with the outbreak across 11 states, including Tennessee, Virginia, and Missouri. However, the CDC says that the scale of the outbreak is likely much larger than the number of reported cases “because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.”

The agency is currently working to identify a specific brand involved in the outbreak associated with the consumption of raw dough. So far there have been no recalls associated with the investigation.

“Do not eat or play with uncooked flour, dough, or batter,” the CDC warned.

Although it doesn’t appear to be, most flour is raw. This means that it hasn’t been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning. Any unbaked flour used to make dough or batter can be contaminated with germs like salmonella, which are killed when flour is cooked or baked.

“Most people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before they got sick,” an investigation notice from the CDC states. “Flour was the only common ingredient in the raw dough or batter people reported eating.

According to the FDA, food contaminated with salmonella may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumption of contaminated food can cause salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after consumption.

Most people recover without treatment, however, in rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of developing a severe illness and should seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

This is a developing story.