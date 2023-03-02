Hurry! Saks Fifth Avenue's Flash Sale Has Up To 38 Percent Off Of Le Creuset Cookware

For kitchenware that’ll last a lifetime, Le Creuset is the label to look for. Crafted from premium cast iron and stoneware, Le Creuset’s popular cookware has been around for close to a century. The brand has timelessly designed pieces meant to pass down for generations. And there’s a host of best-selling items marked down at Saks Fifth Avenue right now.

For a limited time, Saks Fifth Avenue’s flash sale has incredible discounts on popular designer fashion brands and home goods including Tory Burch, Spanx, and Dyson. But the department store’s secret sale has the best deals on a wide variety of Le Creuset items. Shop from stoneware, cookware, and kitchen tools up to 38 percent off.

2.75-Quart Shallow Round Dutch Oven

Saks Fifth Avenue

Cast iron is great for the oven, stovetop, and tabletop—and comprises some of Le Creuset’s most recognizable products. The 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Dutch Oven is a versatile piece of cast iron that braises, frys, sears, and sautés, among many other forms of cooking. At 38 percent off, the Dutch oven is at a rarely seen steep discount.



BUY IT: $180 (orig. $290); saksfifthavenue.com

Four-Piece Stoneware Mug Set

Saks

Not keeping its stoneware limited to only cookware, Le Creuset’s Four-Piece Stoneware Mug Set in a classic diner mug shape is available in a variety of colors and is on sale for $20 off. The sturdy mugs will keep your coffee or tea warm. However, mornings can get busy and if you find your drink getting lukewarm before you have time to finish it, simply pop your drink in the microwave.

BUY IT: $76 (orig. $96); saksfifthavenue.com

Seven-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Saks Fifth Avenue

While premium cast iron is most commonly associated with Le Creuset, the brand’s stainless steel and nonstick cookware is also crafted in the same high quality. Saks Fifth Avenue has discounts on a wide variety of cookware sets. At 34 percent off, the Seven-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set swaps cast iron for stainless steel. The pans and lids are shaped and branded in Le Creuset’s classic style, just crafted in durable steel for optimal searing thanks to its heat retention.

BUY IT: $580 (orig. $829); saksfifthavenue.com

Toughened Nonstick Pro 13-Piece Set

Saks

Sometimes, the hassle of cleaning up after a meal is not worth it, and the convenience of nonstick cookware is preferred. The Toughened Nonstick Pro 13-Piece Set has all of your kitchen needs, including three fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a braiser, and a stockpot—all coated in the easy-to-clean nonstick material.

BUY IT: $900 (orig. $1,323); saksfifthavenue.com

Set-Of-Two Toughened Nonstick Pro Frying Pans

Saks

While a 13-piece set will fully equip your kitchen for any meal, sometimes all that’s needed is a couple of essentials. The Set-Of-Two Toughened Nonstick Pro Frying Pans come with an 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick pan—the perfect size for a main and side. Le Creuset’s nonstick cookware has a textured interior which helps with searing and browning, something other nonstick pans lack. Get the easy-to-clean pans on sale for 25 percent off at Saks Fifth Avenue.

BUY IT: $180 (orig. $240); saksfifthavenue.com

Salt And Pepper Mill Set

Saks Fifth Avenue

Beyond cookware and bakeware, Le Creuset also has kitchen tools, and a few are on sale. Salt and pepper are added to meals so often, it's common to leave the shakers at the table. Le Creuset’s Salt And Pepper Mill Set elevates the daily spices with its multiple grind settings, allowing for easy customization depending on your dish’s needs.

BUY IT: $75 (orig. $96); saksfifthavenue.com

Wine Tools Five-Piece Gift Set

Saks

On sale for 36 percent off, the Wine Tools Five-Piece Gift Set makes for a great host gifting or bar setup. Arriving packaged in a gift box, the set comes with a compact lever corkscrew wine opener, a foil cutter, a wine pump, and two stoppers. The wine connoisseur in your life will appreciate the set that has everything needed for bottle opening and storage—on the odd chance that the bottle of vino isn’t finished.

BUY IT: $105 (orig. $165); saksfifthavenue.com

Five-Piece Utensil And Stoneware Crock Set

Saks

Pretty on the countertop and useful, the Five-Piece Utensil and Stoneware Crock Set houses everything needed to scoop, stir, and scrape up a delicious meal. The set comes with a sturdy stoneware crock that holds a basting brush, small spatula, medium spatula, and spatula spoon. The utensils are sturdy and made of wood handles with silicone ends. Available in a variety of colors, the crock and utensils come in a matching set.

BUY IT: $70 (orig. $87); saksfifthavenue.com

12-Piece Cookware Set

Saks

The 12-Piece Cookware Set truly has it all. With both stoneware and nonstick pans, load up your kitchen with cookware that will last. The set comes with a round Dutch oven and lid, a saucepan and lid, a frying pan, a casserole dish and lid, and a utensil crock with two spatulas, a spatula spoon, and a basting brush. Stock your kitchen cabinets and countertop with the large set on sale for 33 percent off.

BUY IT: $575 (orig. $857); saksfifthavenue.com