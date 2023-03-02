Shopping Hurry! Saks Fifth Avenue's Flash Sale Has Up To 38 Percent Off Of Le Creuset Cookware From Dutch ovens to wine tools—shop nine popular Le Creuset items are on sale. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 2, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue For kitchenware that’ll last a lifetime, Le Creuset is the label to look for. Crafted from premium cast iron and stoneware, Le Creuset’s popular cookware has been around for close to a century. The brand has timelessly designed pieces meant to pass down for generations. And there’s a host of best-selling items marked down at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. For a limited time, Saks Fifth Avenue’s flash sale has incredible discounts on popular designer fashion brands and home goods including Tory Burch, Spanx, and Dyson. But the department store’s secret sale has the best deals on a wide variety of Le Creuset items. Shop from stoneware, cookware, and kitchen tools up to 38 percent off. 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Dutch Oven Saks Fifth Avenue Cast iron is great for the oven, stovetop, and tabletop—and comprises some of Le Creuset’s most recognizable products. The 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Dutch Oven is a versatile piece of cast iron that braises, frys, sears, and sautés, among many other forms of cooking. At 38 percent off, the Dutch oven is at a rarely seen steep discount. BUY IT: $180 (orig. $290); saksfifthavenue.com Four-Piece Stoneware Mug Set Saks Not keeping its stoneware limited to only cookware, Le Creuset’s Four-Piece Stoneware Mug Set in a classic diner mug shape is available in a variety of colors and is on sale for $20 off. The sturdy mugs will keep your coffee or tea warm. However, mornings can get busy and if you find your drink getting lukewarm before you have time to finish it, simply pop your drink in the microwave. BUY IT: $76 (orig. $96); saksfifthavenue.com Seven-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Saks Fifth Avenue While premium cast iron is most commonly associated with Le Creuset, the brand’s stainless steel and nonstick cookware is also crafted in the same high quality. Saks Fifth Avenue has discounts on a wide variety of cookware sets. At 34 percent off, the Seven-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set swaps cast iron for stainless steel. The pans and lids are shaped and branded in Le Creuset’s classic style, just crafted in durable steel for optimal searing thanks to its heat retention. BUY IT: $580 (orig. $829); saksfifthavenue.com Toughened Nonstick Pro 13-Piece Set Saks Sometimes, the hassle of cleaning up after a meal is not worth it, and the convenience of nonstick cookware is preferred. The Toughened Nonstick Pro 13-Piece Set has all of your kitchen needs, including three fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a braiser, and a stockpot—all coated in the easy-to-clean nonstick material. BUY IT: $900 (orig. $1,323); saksfifthavenue.com Set-Of-Two Toughened Nonstick Pro Frying Pans Saks While a 13-piece set will fully equip your kitchen for any meal, sometimes all that’s needed is a couple of essentials. The Set-Of-Two Toughened Nonstick Pro Frying Pans come with an 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick pan—the perfect size for a main and side. Le Creuset’s nonstick cookware has a textured interior which helps with searing and browning, something other nonstick pans lack. Get the easy-to-clean pans on sale for 25 percent off at Saks Fifth Avenue. BUY IT: $180 (orig. $240); saksfifthavenue.com Salt And Pepper Mill Set Saks Fifth Avenue Beyond cookware and bakeware, Le Creuset also has kitchen tools, and a few are on sale. Salt and pepper are added to meals so often, it's common to leave the shakers at the table. Le Creuset’s Salt And Pepper Mill Set elevates the daily spices with its multiple grind settings, allowing for easy customization depending on your dish’s needs. BUY IT: $75 (orig. $96); saksfifthavenue.com Wine Tools Five-Piece Gift Set Saks On sale for 36 percent off, the Wine Tools Five-Piece Gift Set makes for a great host gifting or bar setup. Arriving packaged in a gift box, the set comes with a compact lever corkscrew wine opener, a foil cutter, a wine pump, and two stoppers. The wine connoisseur in your life will appreciate the set that has everything needed for bottle opening and storage—on the odd chance that the bottle of vino isn’t finished. BUY IT: $105 (orig. $165); saksfifthavenue.com Five-Piece Utensil And Stoneware Crock Set Saks Pretty on the countertop and useful, the Five-Piece Utensil and Stoneware Crock Set houses everything needed to scoop, stir, and scrape up a delicious meal. The set comes with a sturdy stoneware crock that holds a basting brush, small spatula, medium spatula, and spatula spoon. The utensils are sturdy and made of wood handles with silicone ends. Available in a variety of colors, the crock and utensils come in a matching set. BUY IT: $70 (orig. $87); saksfifthavenue.com 12-Piece Cookware Set Saks The 12-Piece Cookware Set truly has it all. With both stoneware and nonstick pans, load up your kitchen with cookware that will last. The set comes with a round Dutch oven and lid, a saucepan and lid, a frying pan, a casserole dish and lid, and a utensil crock with two spatulas, a spatula spoon, and a basting brush. Stock your kitchen cabinets and countertop with the large set on sale for 33 percent off. BUY IT: $575 (orig. $857); saksfifthavenue.com More Must-Shop Products Amazon Beauty Products Our Editors Have Tried And Loved Enough To Repurchase 7 Kitchen Gadgets You Never Knew You Needed Smooth Fine Lines—And Avoid Irritation—While You Sleep With This New $23 Retinol Cream Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit