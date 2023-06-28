Ryan Seacrest Will Take Over For Pat Sajak As Host Of "Wheel Of Fortune"

Ryan Seacrest is set to step into Pat Sajak’s very big shoes when the longtime Wheel Of Fortune host departs from the show next year.

Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that the omnipresent personality will take over for Sajak as host of the game show. Seacrest will also serve as a consulting producer on the program.

The Georgia native, who parted ways with Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this year, expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing that he feels “humbled to step into the footsteps of legendary Pat Sajak'' when he retires next summer.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest wrote. "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest, 48, went on to reveal something that “many people probably don’t know,” which is that one of his first jobs was hosting a game show called Click for Merv Griffin, the creator of Wheel Of Fortune and Jeopardy!, more than 25 years ago. Seacrest called taking over for Sajak "a full circle moment."

"I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," he said.

Sajak, 76, announced earlier this month that he'll step down after next season.

"I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last, he said. “It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

