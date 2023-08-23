These Are The Most Popular Dog Breeds Of The Year

The top dog breeds of the year have been revealed!

Rover has released its fifth annual Most Popular Dog Breeds Report, offering a fascinating insight into which fur babies pet parents are choosing to bring home this year.

According to millions of pups in Rover's database, non-designer mixed breeds are currently the most popular dog breed in America (60%), followed by the Labrador Retriever, Goldendoodle, Golden Retriever, and German Shepherd.

Digging deeper into the results, the rise of the Doodle stands out as particularly noteworthy. According to the data, the number of Doodle breeds added to the Rover platform has more than doubled in the last decade (from 5% to 12%), with Bernadoodles taking the top spot for trendiest dog breed, followed by Miniature Poodles.

In a survey of 1,000 American pet parents, roughly 42% stated that breed was “not an important factor” when considering which dog to bring home, with eight in ten (81%) saying that they would still have gotten a dog, even if their top three breed choices were unavailable. Respondents ranked family-friendliness as the number-one factor when considering which type of dog to bring home. For those choosing a dog based on personality, friendly or social behavioral traits rank the highest (24%), followed by cuddly (15%), loyal (15%), and intelligent (14%).

"Whether they’re bringing home a designer, hybrid or mixed breed pet, pet parents tell us what they really want is a dog or cat who fits their family dynamic,” Kate Jaffe, trends expert at Rover, said in a news release. “Pets are important members of our families and a lot of thought goes into choosing who to bring home. Many of the traits we most desire in a pet aren’t determined by their breed, but can be found and celebrated in dogs and cats of all kinds.”

We agree. All dogs are winners in our eyes.