Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury

Drop the match!

Ross Stores issued a nationwide recall of approximately 5,800 scented candles that pose fire and injury hazards.

The recall involves Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles in the scents Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove. Both products can combust while lit causing the glass container to break. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ross has received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking, including one report of minor injury.

PHOTO: Ross Stores PHOTO: Ross Stores

The candles in question were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The scent of the candles and “Taylor and Finch” are printed on a label on the side of the glass container.

The recalled products were sold at Ross Stores nationwide for about $17 between August 2022 and October 2022. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to a Ross location for a full refund.

