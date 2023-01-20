News Ross Recalls Scented Candles Over Risk Of Combustion, Injury The retailer has received five reports of the candles combusting. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 20, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: JHVEPhoto/Getty Images Drop the match! Ross Stores issued a nationwide recall of approximately 5,800 scented candles that pose fire and injury hazards. The recall involves Taylor and Finch 6-Wick Scented Candles in the scents Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove. Both products can combust while lit causing the glass container to break. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ross has received five reports of candles combusting and the glass container breaking, including one report of minor injury. PHOTO: Ross Stores PHOTO: Ross Stores The candles in question were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The scent of the candles and “Taylor and Finch” are printed on a label on the side of the glass container. The recalled products were sold at Ross Stores nationwide for about $17 between August 2022 and October 2022. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to a Ross location for a full refund. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit