Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, Diagnosed With Dementia

“We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country,” the Carter family said in a statement.

Published on May 30, 2023
Rosalynn Carter
Photo:

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter family shared Tuesday. 

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” a statement from The Carter Center said. 

“Mrs. Carter has been the nation’s leading mental health advocate for much of her life. First in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, then in the White House, and later at The Carter Center, she urged improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health,” the statement continued. “One in 10 older Americans have dementia, a condition that affects overall mental health. We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support.” 

“We hope sharing our family's news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

The news of Rosalynn’s diagnosis comes just a few months after The Carter Center announced that her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, 98, had begun receiving hospice care at home.

“They’re coming to the end,” the Carters’ grandson, Jason Carter, told WSBTV at an event honoring the former president last week. “He’s going to be 99 in October, but right now, it’s sort of the perfect way for them to spend these last days together at home in Plains. They’re together, and they’ve been together for 70-plus years.”

Jason told the Associated Press that his grandparents are finding peace in their faith. 

“Their faith is really grounding in this moment,” he said. “In that way, it’s as good as it can be.”

Our hearts are with the Carter family during this difficult time. 

