There’s A Good Reason This South Carolina City Is Known As “Football City, USA”

Rock Hill and its three public high schools have turned out more NFL players per capita than any other city in America.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023
High School Football
Photo:

KPegg/Getty Images

High school football is a way of life in countless Southern towns, but only one has earned the right to call itself “Football City, USA.”

With a population of 75,000, Rock Hill, South Carolina, says it has turned out more NFL players per capita than any other city in America.

Each of Rock Hill’s three public high schools (Northwestern, Rock Hill, and South Pointe) have won at least one state championship in football since 2000. Together they’ve produced dozens of NFL players including Gerald Dixon, Tori Gurley, Robert Massey, Stephon Gilmore, and Jadeveon Clowney.

“No other area in the state has produced as much NFL talent, especially when compared to size. I believe the last number was 41 players from Rock Hill who have been on NFL rosters,” Northwestern High School coach Paige Wofford told ETV in 2022. “I have coached across the state from the Upstate to the Lowcountry. Football in Rock Hill is unique because of the importance placed on it by the community and the three high schools.” 

Michael Strahan recently paid a visit to Rock Hill for ABC’s Nightline series, Impact. Strahan spoke to 14-year-old J’Zavien Currence, a freshman at South Pointe High School who already has six Division 1 offers to play football in college.

“You’re one of the best wide receivers in the country,” Strahan said. “Is that a lot of pressure because you’re only a freshman?”

“Nah,” Currence replied. “You can’t let the game get bigger than yourself. I don’t think about it too much.”

With Rock Hill’s population continuing to grow, locals expect the city to keep pumping out football stars for many years to come. But that’s not to say that football isn’t fun in York County. Rock Hill’s stellar football program also offers valuable lessons to young athletes, regardless of whether they continue to play after high school. 

“We have the opportunity to provide young people with brighter futures than if we did not have those things,”  Strait Herron, a former coach at South Pointe High School, told ETV. “It is important to note that almost every kid that plays football wants to go play in college, but the reality is that will not happen for most. However, with the correct type of leadership, every player in every sport can learn attributes that can help to create future success.”

Keep up the good work!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Baby Cow Phoebe
Baby Cow Becomes Class Pet After Mother Can't Care For Her
LSU Ed Orgeron
Before He Was a State Hero, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Almost Got Kicked off His College Football Team
Sunset Over Lake in Alabama
The Best Lakes In Alabama
UGA Wins Championship
Georgia Wins Second College Football National Championship In A Row
Getty Images
These College Dairies Are Serving More Than Education
Pouring beer at Liability Brewing
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
SC BBQ Map 2
Think South Carolina Has Four Barbecue Sauce Regions? Think Again
College Football tailgate with woman carrying pimiento cheese sandwiches to table, kids tossing football, and adults playing cornhole.
Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
The Cheese Shop Williamsburg
17 Ways To Discover The Charm Of Williamsburg, Virginia
San Antonio, Texas- Alamo City
The Best Nicknames for Southern Cities
Sweatman's Hash and Rice with BBQ in Holly Hill, SC
South Carolina's Hash and Rice Might Be Having a Moment
Sonic Boom of the South
This Mississippi Marching Band is Famous for Its Electrifying Performances
Adventure Awaits in Banner Elk, North Carolina, No Matter the Season
The Best Budget Getaways In The South For 2023
Scarecrow, Halloween pumpkin patch, Santa Ynez Valley, California
Our Editors' Favorite Pumpkin Patches In The South
Waikiki gets all the people and press; the North Shore, the fame for big waves. But locals head to Oahu’s little-trafficked windward coast. And even fewer make it to this neighborhood beach near Kailua. Bask on sloping white sand bordered by palm trees, t
Some Of The Best Secret Beaches In The USA