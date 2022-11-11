Act Fast—This Roasting Pan Set Is 50 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday

It's only $35.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Grace Smith

Published on November 11, 2022

Our Table™ 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set
Photo:

Bed Bath and Beyond

A proper roasting pan is a versatile workhorse in the kitchen. Flavor-packed dinners fit all in one pan, and the spacious size allows you to cook meats evenly—a must for holiday turkeys and beyond.

Today, shoppers can find deals weeks ahead of Black Friday as part of the early deals at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. At 50 percent off, the Our Table 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set feels like a steal, especially considering that it comes with a roaster, removable V-rack, two turkey lifters, bulb baster, and cleaning brush, which makes it ideal for cooking a variety of recipes. 

Our Table™ 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set

Bed Bath and Beyond

BUY IT: $35.00 (orig. $70.00); bedbathandbeyond.com

When seeking a roasting pan, you’ll want to consider a handful of things before purchasing. Think about the size of your oven—how deep and how tall can the pan be to fit between the oven racks? How often will you use a roasting pan? Given those two answers, you'll have to gauge what price makes sense for your amount of use. At 50 percent off, this is a budget-friendly option. Some may only drag out their roasting pan ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, while others use it as a tried-and-true staple for weeknight cooking. Since you can cook everything in the pan at once, it can be a time saver for families and busy individuals. And, if you’re cooking in it frequently, you may want to pay attention if the pan is dishwasher safe.

The Our Table 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set from Bed, Bath, and Beyond is 16 inches long and 13 inches wide. It’s durable and made from stainless steel. The pan rapidly heats up, as the metal construction allows for even heat conductivity. Many shoppers appreciate the utility of the pan at a fraction of the cost.

Although I’m eyeing the set for cooking a certain classic entree on an upcoming holiday, reviewers are surprised by how frequently they pulled the pan out after purchasing. One shopper wrote, “I have always put off buying a roasting pan or roaster set thinking I didn't need it. I would use the disposable pans you buy at the market and forget about it. I didn't realize how often I would be putting this to use and not just for the big holiday dinners.”

Several users note that the included accessories can be hit or miss, so the overall value may depend on your preferences for the bulb baster, V-rack, and more. Some also describe the pan as being more difficult to clean than more heavy-duty versions. Still, the durable size and bang for your buck make this pan a one-time buy you can pull out for each marathon holiday cooking session—at just $35.

Act now to buy the Our Table 6-Piece Stainless Steel Roaster Set at a reduced price as part of this early sale before Black Friday. This price will be gone shortly, but you’ll savor your one-pan meals all year long.

