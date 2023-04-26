You Can Have A Sleepover With Penguins At This Gatlinburg Aquarium

Clear our calendars!

Published on April 26, 2023
Penguins
Photo:

USO/Getty Images

Have you ever dreamed of having a sleepover with tuxedo-clad penguins

If so, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is ready to make those dreams come true with their Pints and Penguins Adult-Only Sleepovers. These exclusive, adult-only sleepover events feature an evening full of animal encounters, delicious bites, a full bar, and a whole lot of penguins. Did we mention penguins?

The experience begins with appetizers and drinks, followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium, including a look into the facility's care, food preparation, and life support areas. Next, guests can enjoy time to explore the aquarium at their leisure with the opportunity to get up close and personal with stingrays and jellyfish. Then, at the end of the night, cozy up for an unforgettable slumber inside the aquarium’s Penguin Playhouse.

“Don’t worry—African penguins have unusual sleeping patterns and will keep you entertained until you drift off to dreamland,” the event description explains. “They take short naps throughout the day and even have the unique ability to sleep while standing up or while floating in the water!”

The next morning starts with a hot breakfast and a penguin encounter with the chance to touch one of the resident penguins!

Remaining 2023 dates for the Pints and Penguins Adult-Only Sleepovers.:

  • June 24th
  • August 19th
  • October 6th
  • October 21st
  • December 16th

Booking in advance is highly recommended.

Tickets cost $164.99+tax per person. Visit ripleyaquariums.com/gatlinburg for tickets and more information. 

