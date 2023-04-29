Erin And Ben Napier Explain Why They Have Very Strict Rules Regarding Social Media For Their Daughters

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023
Ben and Erin Napier Seated
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

HGTV fans are used to seeing Ben and Erin Napier’s faces not only knocking down walls on television, but on Instagram posts, advertisements, and a lot more. The couple has been willing to share a lot of their lives with their fans, but one thing you almost never see is the faces of their two young daughters. There’s a very good reason for that.

The Napiers sat down with Today.com for an interview and shared their thoughts on social media, particularly how it could impact the lives of their daughters, five-year old Helen and 21-month old Mae. While the couple occasionally shares photos of their girls online, they keep their faces hidden. The Napiers made that choice both to protect their kiddos’ privacy, but also to allow them to grow up as far from the spotlight as possible. “How would I feel about it, if I went back in time and saw my mom posted all of this stuff for the world to see? How would I feel about that?” Erin told TODAY.com.

Ben agreed: “What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?”

While their daughters are still young, the Home Town Takeover stars have already outlined their policies for how their daughters will spend their time online. They told Today that it was their "personal policy" to not allow the girls "any access to social media until they're done with high school" when they're "old enough to see it for what it is." 

"It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle," Erin later said. It’s a worthy goal, but as most parents to teenagers will agree, it may be very hard to enforce without a fight or a lot of teenage attitude.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ben Erin Napier
Ben And Erin Napier Are “Never Apart,” Reveal Being Together Is The “Only Way” They Can Function
Ben Erin Napier CMAs
Erin Napier Asks For Prayers For Her Christmas Tree Amidst Daughter Mae’s Fascination
Ben & Erin Napier Southern Living Feature Image
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Ben and Erin Napier Sitting
Erin Napier Looks So Much Like Her Daughter Helen in This 1994 Photo
Ben Napier Woodworking
The Crib Ben Napier Made For Daughter Helen Became The Sweetest Hand-Me-Down
Ben and Erin Napier Seated
Erin Napier Celebrates Ben in Photo of Him Holding Newborn: "I Know Exactly How Lucky We All Are"
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Erin and Ben Napier
Ben and Erin Napier Talk Hardwood Floors and Daughter Helen's Plan for Their New Country Home
Ben and Erin Napier
Erin Napier Speaks Out Against Hurtful Online Comments Against Her Daughter Helen
Erin and Ben Napier
Ben and Erin Napier Discuss Daughter Helen's Household Chores
Ben Napier
Ben Napier Plans Full Week of Birthday Celebrations for Erin
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Erin Napier's First Children's Book Is Inspired by Her Favorite Place: Home
Erin and Ben Napier Proposal
Ben Napier Shares His Romantic Ole Miss Proposal to Erin at Square Books
Daughter photographing mother and sister
When Did We Start To Become Our Daughters’ Best Friend?
Ben and Erin Napier and American Flag
Erin Napier Captures Husband Ben's Essence Perfectly: "This Is Super Dad"
Ben and Erin Napier on Porch
Ben Napier Rings in His Birthday With Apple Pie, a Gallon of Coffee, and Christmas Music