Riley Keough Shares The Elvis-Inspired Name She Gave Her Daughter

You can’t doubt Riley Keough’s commitment to the Presley family legacy. In addition to being the sole trustee of her mother Lisa Marie’s estate (which includes Graceland), The Daisy Jones & The Six actress named her first child after the Southern city that produced her grandfather, Elvis.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Keough revealed the name of the daughter she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen welcomed last year: Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen.

Tupelo, of course, being the King of Rock and Roll’s birthplace in Mississippi.

“It’s funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie,” Keough, 34, explained in the magazine’s September cover story. “I was like, ‘This is great because it’s not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family—it’s not like Memphis or something.”

“Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ But it’s fine.”

Her daughter’s middle name is a tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died in 2020 at the age of 27.

Tupelo arrived via surrogate in August 2022. Keough, who has Lyme disease, explained her decision to expand her family via surrogacy.

"I think it’s a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people. I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff.”

Keough, whose own mother, Lisa Marie, died unexpectedly this year, stressed how seriously she takes the role of motherhood.

“This is the thing in my life so far that I have really wanted to, quote-unquote, get right,” she told Vanity Fair. “I don’t think you ever can be a perfect parent, but I would like to be the best mom for her that I can be. That’s.…” Keough pauses for a long, long time. “Very important to me.”

