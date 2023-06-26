This Iconic Southern Stationery Brand Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide Ahead Of The Back-To-School Rush

It’s never too early to start thinking about back-to-school season, even if you’re still in summer grill mode. While you won’t have to start packing any school lunches just yet, the first day of school has a way of creeping up, and if you don’t take advantage of the BTS sales when they’re first announced, you may find yourself paying full price for school essentials come August.

However, you can already get a headstart on the semester with this exciting sale. Right now, the beloved Southern stationery brand, Rifle Paper. Co, is offering 20 percent off—sitewide. That includes their iconic paper goods, like notebooks, journals, calendars, pencils, and other floral favorites. You’ll have to act fast though, because this unexpected sale only lasts until June 29, so you only have a few more days to beat the back-to-school rush and start stocking up.

Rifle Paper Co. is now offering 20 percent off sitewide using the code ‘SUMMER20.’ Check out some of our favorite marked-down finds for back to school.

Ruled Notebook

No boring marble notebooks allowed! Printed in full color and gold foil stamped, this notebook is an inexpensive upgrade to the standard salt-and-pepper book with saddle-stitched binding, a canvas paper cover, and 80 ruled pages for notes and long-form writing.

BUY IT: $9.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $12); riflepaperco.com

Writing Pencils

Elevate your school supplies with a set of 12 wood and graphite pencils—with a gorgeous twist. Each 7.5-inch pencil has a bright and bold floral or striped pattern that stands out in a sea of yellow No. 2s. All pencils come pre-sharpened, have a black eraser, and there are three styles—cats and dogs, meadow, and garden party—to choose from.

BUY IT: $13.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $16); riflepaperco.com

Spiral Notebook

For the note taker that prefers a spiral, this 8.25-inch by 6.25-inch notebook also has metallic gold foil detailing and 150 ruled pages for all your outlining needs. It’s available in eight floral patterns, and one additional travel-themed pattern with drawings of iconic cities like Paris and Cairo. Each notebook has pocket folders for storing extra notes, worksheets, and papers, too.

BUY IT: $13.50 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $18); riflepaperco.com

Pocket Folder Set

Grab this marked down Pocket Folder set in either strawberry fields or garden party patterns, two iconic Rifle Paper Co. styles. Each of the two floral pocket folders have a gatefold flap for secure closure and two interior slip pockets. There is even a small pocket meant for a business card, but you can also use it for a small note with your locker combination, too.

BUY IT: $12.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $16); riflepaperco.com

AirTag Key Ring

Available in garden party blue or marguerite styles, fancy up an AirTag with an AirTag Key Ring. The AirTag itself is helpful at school (or work) because it helps you keep track of your items, making it easier to find them when lost or even if they’re stolen. But the Key Ring adds some flair to your tech, and instantly makes it more recognizable since it’s printed in vibrant, full color and foil-stamped on vegan leather.

BUY IT: $20 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $25); riflepaperco.com

Large Memo Pad

Getting organized at school can be tough, but staying organized can be even tougher. This color-blocked weekly memo notepad can help you turn in assignments on time and remind you when the next quiz, test, or project is due. If the color blocking is not your style, there are several other patterns to choose from.

BUY IT: $12.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $14); riflepaperco.com

2024 17-Month Planner

The year 2023 isn’t over yet, but the start of the school year means getting a new planner. This one spans over 17 months, so it’s perfect for use throughout the 2023/2024 school year, from August 2023 to June 2024, as well as the first semester of the following year to December 2024! Aside from the pretty details that make Rifle Paper Co. stand out, it has sections for writing down goals and notes, both weekly and monthly pages, pocket folders for storage, and three sticker sheets. Pages throughout include inspirational quotes to keep you motivated and the everyday planning stickers include reminders like “to do,” “appointment,” and “birthday.”

BUY IT: $28.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $36); riflepaperco.com

Weekly Desk Pad

In lieu of a day-to-day planner, the Weekly Desk Pad, which comes in hydrangea, lively floral, and marguerite patterns, allows you to organize your week Monday through Friday, with one extra column for the weekend. It also includes a space for notes at the bottom, and once the week is done, you can simply rip off the page and start fresh.. It has 52 rip-off pages total, so it’ll last you the whole year.

BUY IT: $12.60 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $14); riflepaperco.com

AirPods 3rd Generation Case

Stick with your preferred Rifle Paper Co. pattern (or mix and match them!) by accessorizing your earbuds with the AirPods 3rd Generation Case. If you’re going to bring your Pods to school, using a case will not only help you differentiate yours from others, but it will also help you identify your case if they get lost, too. The case itself is silicone with a gold metal ring, but it’s also printed with the quintessential Rifle Paper Co. logo in metallic gold foil. It’s compatible with wireless charging and accommodates lightning port access as well.

BUY IT: $25.50 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $30); riflepaperco.com

2024 12-Month Top Spiral Planner

If you’re looking for a 12-month planner that can do it all, this one doesn’t just have space for your monthly and weekly to-dos, but also features sections for marking off important dates and goal-setting, too. It spans from January to December 2024, and also has pages for notes, lists, and contacts, and pockets for storage, too.

BUY IT: $28.80 with code SUMMER20 (orig. $36); riflepaperco.com

