86 Rescued Beagles Had A Reunion At A Richmond Restaurant

It was a dog-gone good time!

Melissa Locker
Published on December 15, 2022
Rescued Beagle at Party
Photo:

Ashley Dobbin Calkins 

In July, we reported that a group of 4000 beagles was rescued by the Humane Society of the United States from the now-shuttered Envigo medical breeding research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. When a court ordered the facility to shut down, people across the South and the rest of the country stepped up to give those dogs happier lives and forever homes. 

Eighty-six of those beagles wound up at Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and the folks there found homes for all of them. The kind folks at the RACC knew they wanted to help the adopters keep in touch. They invited all the adopters to a reunion and the result was “The ABSOLUTE BEST party”.

To make sure those dogs were living their best lives, RACC threw a giant party at Richmond’s dog-friendly gathering place, River City Roll. Aptly named the Beagle Bell Rock, the party was a hit. “[I]t was better than you could imagine!” RACC said in an Instagram post.

RACC Beagle Party

Ashley Dobbin Calkins 


RACC wanted the dogs to not only have fun, but to find some of their family members, too. “Adopters received name tags that connected them to litter mates at the party and instant friendships were created!” RACC wrote.  “How wonderful to celebrate these pups that made it out of such a sad situation!” 

RACC Beagle Party

Ashley Dobbin Calkins 


The result was a dog-gone good time with “lots of happy tears, great food and drinks and an overwhelming sense of gratitude”. That sense of gratitude was undoubtedly coming from both dogs and humans alike. 

