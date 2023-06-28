Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Heavenly’ Personal Pool For Staying Cool In The Hot Summer Sun

Get it for 23 percent off now ahead of Prime Day.

Published on June 28, 2023

Don’t have access to a pool but want to spend time relaxing in the water this summer? We have a solution for you: A sunbathing tub. This Rey Inflatables tanning lounger is on sale for up to 23 percent off at Amazon, and it’s way more affordable than an inground or above ground pool. Grab it for just $31. 

It literally couldn’t be easier to use the sunbathing tub—just inflate the pool and fill it with water, and you’ll be ready to lay in the sun. It has an attached pillow for added comfort, and there’s even a cup holder, so you don’t have to interrupt your leisure time to get up for a drink. Plus, the lounger floats, so you can use it in the pool as a raft, too.

Rey Inflatables Floral Tanning Pool

Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

When you’re finished with the pool, you can effortlessly remove the water by opening the drain and quickly deflate it with the fast-release plug. Once deflated, the tub won’t take up much storage space when you’re not using it. The tanning pool is made of thick, durable PVC and fits adults up to 6 foot, 2 inches tall. 

According to one customer who called the tub “heavenly,” it’s a great alternative to an expensive and “high-maintenance” pool. One shopper called the lounger a “perfect personal pool.” Another reviewer said that the water-filled tub “makes laying out in the Texas heat much more bearable.” 

“It’s easy to blow up, and it’s unbelievably comfortable,” a five-star reviewer commented. “It holds a surprising amount of water that helps you keep cool.” They added that you can drain the water and refill the tub if it gets too hot.  

Level up your sunbathing this summer with this $30 personal pool that will keep you cool while in the sun.

