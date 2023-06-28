Holidays & Occasions Summer Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Heavenly’ Personal Pool For Staying Cool In The Hot Summer Sun Get it for 23 percent off now ahead of Prime Day. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 28, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Don’t have access to a pool but want to spend time relaxing in the water this summer? We have a solution for you: A sunbathing tub. This Rey Inflatables tanning lounger is on sale for up to 23 percent off at Amazon, and it’s way more affordable than an inground or above ground pool. Grab it for just $31. It literally couldn’t be easier to use the sunbathing tub—just inflate the pool and fill it with water, and you’ll be ready to lay in the sun. It has an attached pillow for added comfort, and there’s even a cup holder, so you don’t have to interrupt your leisure time to get up for a drink. Plus, the lounger floats, so you can use it in the pool as a raft, too. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com When you’re finished with the pool, you can effortlessly remove the water by opening the drain and quickly deflate it with the fast-release plug. Once deflated, the tub won’t take up much storage space when you’re not using it. The tanning pool is made of thick, durable PVC and fits adults up to 6 foot, 2 inches tall. This Best-Selling Insulated Backpack That Keeps Drinks ‘Ice Cold At The Beach’ Is Just $33 At Amazon Right Now According to one customer who called the tub “heavenly,” it’s a great alternative to an expensive and “high-maintenance” pool. One shopper called the lounger a “perfect personal pool.” Another reviewer said that the water-filled tub “makes laying out in the Texas heat much more bearable.” “It’s easy to blow up, and it’s unbelievably comfortable,” a five-star reviewer commented. “It holds a surprising amount of water that helps you keep cool.” They added that you can drain the water and refill the tub if it gets too hot. Level up your sunbathing this summer with this $30 personal pool that will keep you cool while in the sun. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Lilly Pulitzer's Splash Sale Is Here With Discounts Up To 50% Off—But Only For A Couple Of Days This Iconic Southern Stationery Brand Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide Ahead Of The Back-To-School Rush Score Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals For Every Room—Up To 60% Off Weeks Before Amazon Prime Day Even Begins