Revealing Documentary About Elvis Presley's Comeback Special To Hit Big And Small Screens

The night of December 3, 1968, nearly half of America's TV audience tuned in to see Elvis Presley deliver some of his greatest performances from a studio in Burbank, California. The most-watched television event of the year was a critical turning point for the King of Rock and Roll–in fact, PBS has said it "saved his career." Crooning in front of adoring fans in a black leather suit, the King revisited his old hits from the 50s and debuted a new chart-topper, "If I Can Dream."

Now Elvis fans will get a chance to revisit that iconic moment with the new documentary Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback. On July 30, Reinventing Elvis will appear on movie screens worldwide for one day only (look for showtimes and tickets at www.ReinventingElvis.com.) You'll get to hear the recollections of the special's original director, Steve Binder, interviews with Elvis experts, memories from Elvis' audience members, and all-new versions of the King's hits by musicians Darius Rucker, Maffio, and America’s Got Talent finalist Drake Milligan. Plus, fans can see scenes that were cut from the original special.

“The world is filled with stories about Elvis and his historic 1968 Comeback Special, but no one has ever told this story the way only I can tell it—because I was there for every moment of it,” Binder stated in a press release. “I’m so proud of this film and am really excited that a legion of Elvis fans worldwide is going to have an opportunity to first experience it in theaters.”

Documentary director John Scheinfeld added that “Elvis had an amazing career in the movies—he really was a movie star, and a star in every sense of the word. So, it’s incredibly fitting that our film will first be available to fans on the big screen, before coming to streaming, where audiences worldwide will be able to discover this amazing story that changed more than Elvis Presley—it changed the trajectory of popular culture.”



Reinventing Elvis will begin streaming on Paramount+ on August 15, one day before the anniversary of his death.

What a fitting way to honor Elvis Week from home.