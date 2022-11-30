This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale

There are so many reasons to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature this time of year. The colorful leaves, crisp early winter air, and lack of pesky bugs flying in your face make it (arguably) the most enjoyable few months to get out and explore.

Like with anything else, being outside and finding your inner outdoorsy type takes a little bit of planning (read: shopping for something cute to wear and the propper accessories), and REI has just the sale to help us be the most prepared for hitting the trails. The brand is synonymous with the best gear, clothes, and footwear needed to have a lovely time outside and off our couches, and at up to 70 percent off, these deals are more than worth it.

Just in case you haven’t shopped at REI before, we mean it when we say that the site carries the best of the best—and it’s all included in this sale. Everything from buttery Beyond Yoga leggings to cozy Patagonia fleece zip-ups to all the Hoka sneakers and Blundstone boots to keep your feet agile, dry, and warm are up for grabs. There are even Garmin fitness watches to track your steps along the way are included in this sale.

Check out these and many more deals below to add to your cart while this REI sale is still ongoing and your favorites are still in stock.

Best REI Fashion Deals

REI has tons of athletic brands we all know and love, but we were particularly excited to see several pairs of leggings included in the sale in both calm neutrals and bright colors to suit nearly any preference. Those Beyond Yoga and Atheta pairs are known for being comfortable, compressive, and built to last. REI also has several warm layers to wear on your outdoor adventure to keep you cozy in nearly any climate. Everything from Patagonia fleece vests to thick mittens and socks, heavy pullovers, and jogger pants are on sale now.

Best REI Shoe Deals

Whether you’re a trail runner, a long walker, or a snowy hiker, REI’s shoe sale has you covered. There are several pairs of Allbirds sneakers that are just as fashionable as they are functional for more than $65 off, plus sportier styles from New Balance and Saucony are ready to carry you the distance. And anyone looking to travel to snowier climates this winter is covered, too, thanks to this Columbia boots deal.

Best REI Outdoor Gear Deals



After getting dressed and laced up for nature, it only makes sense to have the proper gear with you for the adventure. Durable and colorful Hydro Flask water bottles will keep you hydrated while a flashy new Garmin watch tracks everything from your steps to the calories you burn along the way. For more serious trekkers, bright and bold backpacks are a smart choice for carrying all the essentials, like bird-watching Nikon binoculars and a warm blanket just in case temperatures drop when you find the perfect spot to stop and take in the view.

