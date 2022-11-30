Style This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale There’s a reason why everyone from seasoned pros to first-time hikers shop here. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti is a lifestyle writer and editor who has been contributing widely to the space and its umbrella of specialties for over six years. She's an expert on food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare, health and wellness, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Gregory There are so many reasons to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature this time of year. The colorful leaves, crisp early winter air, and lack of pesky bugs flying in your face make it (arguably) the most enjoyable few months to get out and explore. Like with anything else, being outside and finding your inner outdoorsy type takes a little bit of planning (read: shopping for something cute to wear and the propper accessories), and REI has just the sale to help us be the most prepared for hitting the trails. The brand is synonymous with the best gear, clothes, and footwear needed to have a lovely time outside and off our couches, and at up to 70 percent off, these deals are more than worth it. Just in case you haven’t shopped at REI before, we mean it when we say that the site carries the best of the best—and it’s all included in this sale. Everything from buttery Beyond Yoga leggings to cozy Patagonia fleece zip-ups to all the Hoka sneakers and Blundstone boots to keep your feet agile, dry, and warm are up for grabs. There are even Garmin fitness watches to track your steps along the way are included in this sale. Check out these and many more deals below to add to your cart while this REI sale is still ongoing and your favorites are still in stock. REI Best REI Fashion Deals REI has tons of athletic brands we all know and love, but we were particularly excited to see several pairs of leggings included in the sale in both calm neutrals and bright colors to suit nearly any preference. Those Beyond Yoga and Atheta pairs are known for being comfortable, compressive, and built to last. REI also has several warm layers to wear on your outdoor adventure to keep you cozy in nearly any climate. Everything from Patagonia fleece vests to thick mittens and socks, heavy pullovers, and jogger pants are on sale now. Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest, $73.73 (orig. $99) Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens, $22.39 (orig. $29.95) Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings, $28.83 (orig. $97) Athleta Pranayama II Wrap, $61.93 (orig. $89) Sweet Turns Early Rise Beanie, $29.89 (orig. $39.95) Smartwool Hudson Trail Fleece Pullover, $89.73 (orig. $120) Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High-Waisted Midi Leggings, $69.29 (orig. $99) Athleta Trekkie North Jogger Pants, $53.39 (orig. $89) Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover, $88.73 (orig. $119) Nike Element Crew Shirt, $45.99 (orig. $58) Athleta Headlands Hybrid Cargo II Tights, $82.93 (orig. $119) Smartwool Outdoor Light Cushion Pattern Crew Socks, $13.19 (orig. $22) Patagonia Organic Cotton Roaming Jumpsuit, $89.93 (orig. $129) REI Best REI Shoe Deals Whether you’re a trail runner, a long walker, or a snowy hiker, REI’s shoe sale has you covered. There are several pairs of Allbirds sneakers that are just as fashionable as they are functional for more than $65 off, plus sportier styles from New Balance and Saucony are ready to carry you the distance. And anyone looking to travel to snowier climates this winter is covered, too, thanks to this Columbia boots deal. Blundstone Classic 550 Chelsea Boots, $186.99 (orig. $219.95) Allbirds Tree Flyer Sneakers, Starting at $93.99 (orig. $160) Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail-Running Shoes, $112.93 (orig. $140) Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes, $99.99 (orig. $140) New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 v11 Road-Running Shoes, Starting at $89.93 (orig. $150) Saucony Endorphin Shift 3 Road-Running Shoes, $112.49 (orig. $150) Allbirds Wool Piper Sneakers, $76.99 (orig. $110) Columbia Minx Shorty III Snow Boots, $89.99 (orig. $109.95) Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace Sneakers, $59.93 (orig. $120) REI Best REI Outdoor Gear Deals After getting dressed and laced up for nature, it only makes sense to have the proper gear with you for the adventure. Durable and colorful Hydro Flask water bottles will keep you hydrated while a flashy new Garmin watch tracks everything from your steps to the calories you burn along the way. For more serious trekkers, bright and bold backpacks are a smart choice for carrying all the essentials, like bird-watching Nikon binoculars and a warm blanket just in case temperatures drop when you find the perfect spot to stop and take in the view. Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle, 32 Ounces, $33.69 (orig. $44.95) Garmin Vivoactive 4S, $179.99 (orig. $300) ENO Lounger Hanging Chair, $104.89 (orig. $139.95) Nikon Prostaff P3 Binoculars, $129.99 (orig. $149.95) Gregory Nano 22 H2O Hydration Pack, $53.89 (orig. $89.95) Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler, 20 Ounces, $20.89 (orig. $27.95) REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack, $35.89 (orig. $59.95) NEMO Victory Patio Blanket, Starting at $74.89 (orig. $99.95) REI BUY IT: $73.73 (orig. $99); rei.com REI BUY IT: $28.83 (orig. $97); rei.com REI BUY IT: $61.93 (orig. $89); rei.com REI BUY IT: $13.19 (orig. $22); rei.com REI BUY IT: Starting at $89.93 (orig. $150); rei.com REI BUY IT: $89.99 (orig. $109.95); rei.com REI BUY IT: $76.99 (orig. $110); rei.com REI BUY IT: $179.99 (orig. $300); rei.com REI BUY IT: Starting at $74.89 (orig. $99.95); rei.com REI BUY IT: $53.89 (orig. $89.95); rei.com Shop More Below: These Farm-Fresh Bouquets And Plants Make Thoughtful Gifts For The Holiday Season—And We Have A 25%-Off Code 10 Holiday Storage Solutions That Make Decorating (and Packing Back Up) Easy, All on Sale for Black Friday Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit