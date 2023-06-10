Reese Witherspoon Recalls Being Starstruck When She Met Kate Middleton

Most of us would be starstruck if we met Reese Witherspoon, but the Sweet Home Alabama star gets starstruck too. A tidbit from her memoir Whiskey in a Tea Cup, which was recently resurfaced by Yahoo! Life, reveals that the Oscar-winning actress got downright giddy before meeting a certain royal.

It all started back in 2011 when Witherspoon found out she was going to meet Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton during a visit to the United States. To say she was excited was an understatement. "The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving [the invitation] — you would have thought I was going to die," she wrote.

As many a Southern woman would do, she then woke up at 4 a.m. to do her hair. While she’s an early riser, as Witherspoon put it, “That's early, even for me.” Her glee was obvious to her then-husband Jim Toth who snapped some photos of her on the way to the event and you could reportedly see the "rays of happiness" emanating from her face."I love Kate Middleton that much," the Legally Blonde star wrote, per Yahoo!.

While none of us will ever know what the two talked about at the fundraiser for Prince William’s Tusk Trust charity, it’s clear Witherspoon was very impressed. “She did not disappoint!” she wrote. “She was just lovely and warm, elegant and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person."



While we don’t know if the beloved royal was starstruck by meeting Witherspoon, it seems likely! Plus the two women have a lot in common. They are both mothers of three who live their lives in the public eye, and use their platforms for good works. That was something Witherspoon particularly admired about the future Queen of England. “It takes a very special person to decide to commit to that kind of life, to choose to be under public scrutiny every moment. Now that she's in that position, her entire life is in service, forever. I am so in awe of that kind of dedication.”