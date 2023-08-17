Ree Drummond's Line Is Filled With Style Staples That Are Perfect For Transitional Weather, Starting At $8

Now that we're in mid-August, we're busy eking out the last sips of summer. We also can't help but think ahead to the cooler weather that awaits us in the cozy season—and the unpredictable conditions that accompany the transition into that new season. (They also make it nearly impossible to plan your wardrobe!) For times like this, layering-friendly and easy-to-style pieces will make all the difference, and you can count on Walmart for affordable style options.

You may be familiar with Ree Drummond for her delicious, Southern-inspired recipes, but her Pioneer Woman fashion collection with Walmart also deserves attention. If you often find yourself gravitating toward vibrant colors and boho accents, then you'll love the line.

We dove deep into the country-chic brand and uncovered some stunning pieces. These summer styles can definitely be reworked into your closet beyond the season—and they're all on sale with deals starting at just $8. Shop our top picks below.

Shop The Pioneer Woman Style Deals at Walmart

Millennium Pant

You'll want to live in these no-fuss, pull-on pants, whether you're mixing them with a casual tunic or tucking in a flowy blouse. The buttery soft fabric stretches with you to keep you comfortable all day long. They're "great for the office or for casual wear," according to reviewers.

Off The Shoulder Blouse

This gorgeous off-the-shoulder top is a stunner all on its own. The slightly boxy cut looks and feels relaxed, while the ruched cuffs add a "Southern feminine flair" to your entire look. Go ahead and pair these with your favorite denim or chinos.

Knit Topper

A super soft, classic cardigan is a must-have for every season, and this quarter-sleeve style won't disappoint. It's the perfect top layer to toss over just about any look, from a slinky tank top to an airy little dress.

Ruffle Neck Sleeveless Top

Ruffles never go out of style, and the frilly neckline on this sleeveless blouse makes it feel extra special—even if you're just sporting it on a quick day errand run. Whether you wear it with shorts or long pants, it'll look chic.

Tiered Knit Dress

Dresses are a great option when you need to look pulled together in a snap. From the puff sleeve detailing to the breathable cotton fabric, it has all the makings of a go-to dress that you could ask for. Don't forget your denim jacket and knee-high boots on those cooler days.

Slit Tank Top

Now's the time to drop any ratty, old tanks for some fresh styles—and for $8, you can't beat this tank top. Every great wardrobe starts with a strong foundation of everyday basics, and that includes this lightweight top.

Embellished V-Neck Top

Aside from the exquisite jewel tone of this V-neck tee, the eyelet back panel detailing makes it extra special. According to one shopper, the beautiful top "goes well with everything," so you can be sure it'll work overtime in your own closet.

Sharkbite Hem Embroidered Blouse

Speaking of subtle yet dazzling embellishments, this roomy blouse features beautiful embroidery details around the neck and a striking asymmetrical hemline—although it still doesn't look too busy. We can see it working well with plenty of casual and dressy bottoms you probably already have on hand.

Embroidered Front Peasant Top

The wearability of this timeless peasant-style blouse is unmatched, from the lovely V-neck design to the delicate crochet hem and flouncy sleeves. We're swooning over the elegant simplicity of this piece that's sure to liven up your outfits for the rest of the season.

Pull-On Embroidered Pants

Leave it to the Pioneer Woman to create the ultimate pull-on bottom designs. The soft embroidered floral accent on the leg adds a charming touch to any outfit. Plus, you can also grab these in a dark blue shade.

Embroidered Sleeve Sharkbite Blouse

Sometimes long sleeves are nonnegotiable—when that's the case, you'll turn to this top. With a sweet floral embroidery design, comfortable fit, and fun hem, this blouse is anything but basic. However, it's still an incredibly flexible addition to your closet.

