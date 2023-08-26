Ree Drummond Made A 'TV-Free' Space In Her New Home

The Western painting really ties the room together.

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023
Ree Drummond in Magenta Shirt
Photo:

NBC / Contributor/Getty Images

Ree Drummond is showing off a new "TV-free" space in her home she decorated in striking golds and blues, with wall-to-wall shelves, a comfy sofa, and pictures of the family dogs.

The blue shelves are set off by the dusty gold sofa, shiny gold sconces, and a large cowboy painting formerly owned by her husband's parents.

"The painting was in Ladd’s parents’ house forever, and I hadn’t planned to put it here," the Pioneer Woman said. "But something about the gold sofa and the golden tones of the western landscape clicked, and now this spot is a place to read, think, remember old times, and reset amid glimpses of Nan, beloved ranch dogs, and (eventually) photos of friends and family."

Drummond said she created the loungey space at the top of the stairs in the new Drummond Ranch home. With no television to distract them, it's a great spot to relax and catch up.

"Ladd and I sit up here in brief spurts and talk about the kids, the weather, and what the next couple of days looks like," she said. "I either have coffee or wine, depending on the time of day, and he has a Dr. Pepper no matter what time of day."

We approve of this cozy new space, and the Drummonds' daughters seem to agree.

"Might just be my favorite spot in the new house 🥰" Alex commented, while Paige had no qualms in calling it "The best spot!!!"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Front porch of a wooden cottage with Fall themed decorations
See How This Lake Martin Cottage Got A New Brand Life
Ree Drummond Laughing
Ree Drummond Says Her Kids Have A Tacky Habit She'd Like Them To Cut Out
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Reflects On Her Now Empty Nest
2019 Idea House in Crane Island, Fl Front Exterior
2019 Idea House: A Charming New-Old Home Set On The Florida Coast
Hanna Seabrook Living Room After in Louisville, Kentucky
87 Living Room Decorating Ideas We Love
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
90 Beautiful Kitchen Ideas To Help You Plan Your Dream Space
Coordinating Style
Bayou Bend Idea House Tour
Exterior: The Sides & Back
2014 Idea House: Our Pretty Palmetto Bluff Escape
Amy Berry Highland Park House in Dallas, Texas
This 100-Year-Old Texas Home Gets a Gorgeous Makeover For A Family Of Five
Nicola McLaughlin San Antonio, TX Home Living Room After
21 Living Room Wall Decor Ideas To Wake Up Blank Walls
After: Neutral Update Living Room
Our Most Inspiring Before & After Makeovers
White Ranch House
A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home
South Carolina Colonial
This Charleston Home Was Transformed With Outdoor Celebrations In Mind
Exterior of 1929 North Carolina Mountain House
These Sisters Transformed Their Mountain Home To Accommodate Their Growing Families
Small Dresser in Nook
59 Small Space Decorating Tricks You Should Steal
Anna Braund White Cottage Exterior
See How One Designer Moved Back Home And Built Her Dream Cottage