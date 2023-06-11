Ree Drummond Says Her Kids Have A Tacky Habit She'd Like Them To Cut Out

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has been embarrassed more than once by her kids on the phone, and she'd like them to knock it off.

“I’ve had it with my children calling me because they need to talk through something or they need something, having a conversation with me only for me to find out at the end of the conversation that we have been on speakerphone the whole time,” she told I've Had It podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan this week. “It is a violation.”

The hosts of I’ve Had It call the show a "comedic, feel-good podcast [to] expose you to all the things you didn’t know you’ve had it with! Don’t ask them to bring a casserole to your event or to celebrate international snow cone day with you because they’ve HAD IT."

During the podcast, Drummond explained that one son called her on the speakerphone to complain about trouble enrolling in a class. The cookbook author, blogger, and Food Network star felt her son should be able to solve the problem himself and said so, only to find out a guidance counselor was listening in on the conversation.

Another son called with his girlfriend's parents in the background, and "I said something that would make her parents question him as a choice for a boyfriend,” Drummond said with a laugh.

Ree and husband Ladd share Alex, 25, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 19. The ranchers have been empty nesters since dropping their youngest off at college in January.

The mother of five described herself as a "tough mom," and told I've Had It's hosts she was starting to wonder if her kids were trying to train her to not be so hard on them. But she'd really just like her kids to stop putting her on speakerphone—or at least give her a heads-up that someone else is listening in. C'mon, kids, give mom a break.